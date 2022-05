LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As Boss the capuchin monkey still roams free somewhere in the Corrigan area, authorities are on the lookout for him. The Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin does not have capuchin monkeys, but general curator Celia Falzone says an animal like Boss will not be used to being on its own.

CORRIGAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO