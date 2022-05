Former Texas A&M defensive tackle Kingsley Keke signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, first reported by Darren Urban of the Arizona Cardinals team website. Keke spent three seasons with the Green Bay Packers who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, amassing 54 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 5 pass deflections during his three seasons with the team. During his time with Texas A&M from 2015 to the 2018 season, Keke was one of the best run-stopping defensive tackles in the country, playing in 52 total games, and filling up the...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO