Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: May 11, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gas prices in Florida have reached a new record high. According to AAA, the state average is now $4.39 for a gallon of regular gas – the highest since 2008. The national average is only slightly higher at $4.41. AAA officials attribute the rise in gasoline to the unstable global oil market which has been in flux since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

