Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: May 11, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Watch the attached video for the full forecast details. Clear and quiet in the area today. Comfy tonight in the upper 50s to low 60s. A weak low-pressure system will bring some clouds by tomorrow afternoon and maybe a stray evening shower. Better chances for some...
Godmother of Quincy murder victim speaks out as suspect remains in jail. The Godmother spoke out about the mother of two was killed by the father of her two children Ahmeal Gainer on May 8, 2022, according to Quincy police. Joy Squad honors TPD Officers with free breakfast ahead of...
Rain chances will increase Friday, but will not be as high over the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. “This is a game changer for us”: 2022 PBJ PLZ! brings in nearly 5 tons of peanut butter and jelly. Updated: 14 hours ago. WCTV’s 2022 PBJ...
Esposito is running as a Republican in the new House district 77 which covers all of Lehigh Acres. Esposito has dinner at ANDREWS DOWNTOWN on April 5 and April 6 and spends two nights at the DoubleTree Tallahassee. Spends candidate donation money to do so. As hundreds of people line up for Harry Chaplin food banks in Lehigh Acres.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is opening two new parks in Northeast Tallahassee. Man-O’-War Park and Pimlico Park were previously owned by the Killearn Acres Homeowners Association. County Commissioner Brian Welch said the association no longer had the capacity to maintain these parks, so the county is taking...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to an apartment complex fire Wednesday morning. The apartment complex located on the 1300 block of Ocala road caught on fire around 8:27 a.m. TFD said the fire was in the attic and the firefighters were able to get the fire...
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says two people were seriously injured in a crash Thursday evening on Coastal Hwy. The crash happened around 6:07 p.m. and involved two vehicles: a Ford and a Toyota. According to the FHP, both drivers are Wakulla County residents. The driver...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today is the last day for residents to apply for emergency rental assistance through Our Florida. The program helps with unpaid rent and utility bills for qualified individuals. The program distributed more than $1 billion in federal funding throughout the state, but that funding is now...
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Jacksonville man has been arrested following a shooting in Valdosta in early May, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). VPD said on May 6, around 12:37 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Krave on Jerry Jones Drive after an altercation. Further investigation...
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It is the final lap for the owners of North Florida Speedway. After 16 years, owners Elizabeth and Phil Guadagno announced on Facebook they are selling the dirt track south of Lake City. They didn’t indicate who the buyer is but said they took less...
Carter Paramore Academy's principal has been reassigned as the district investigates an incident caught on video in which he scuffled with a student. Tallahassee business owner with visual impairment opens new micro-market in Southwood. Updated: 9 hours ago. Patrick Martin has opened a new micro-market on the campus of DOH...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Secretary of State Laurel Lee, a former circuit judge who helped steer Florida through the 2020 elections, is stepping down after a little more than three years in her post. Lee’s resignation is effective Monday and came as Florida prepares for the Aug. 23 primary elections...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Gas prices in Florida have reached a new record high. According to AAA, the state average is now $4.39 for a gallon of regular gas – the highest since 2008. The national average is only slightly higher at $4.41. AAA officials attribute the rise in gasoline to the unstable global oil market which has been in flux since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, May 10, 2022. To celebrate National Police Week starting Wednesday, community members held a free breakfast to honor Tallahassee police officers on Monday morning. Tallahassee tourism industry ready to rebound. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tallahassee tourism is rebounding and it promises...
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - According to a Bainbridge Public Safety’s Facebook post, BPS is investigating an accident Wednesday afternoon on Hatcher road. BPS said the semi-truck was traveling west on the bypass, when for an unknown reason lost control causing it to cross the river bridge, taking out the guard rail and plunging into the Flint River.
UPDATE: (May 11, 2022, 2:21 a.m. CST.) — Two people are dead after a car crash at the intersection of John Pitts Road and Pinetree Road around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 57-year-old Panama City woman and her two passengers driving in a Buick were rear-ended by a Dodge […]
South Florida attracted dozens of financial firms during the pandemic, bringing with them high-paying jobs and workers with deep pockets paying for homes with cash. It brings up the question: is there room for the middle class anymore in Palm Beach County?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s PBJ PLZ! drive wrapped up Thursday with a final weigh-in at the Second Harvest warehouse. The annual drive - now in its 6th year - brought in more than 9,000 pounds of peanut butter and jelly and thanks to checks arriving in the mail Thursday, monetary donations now top $37,000.
Comments / 0