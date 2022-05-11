During National Hospital Week – and every day

Winona Health means a lot to me. When I first moved to Winona in 2016, I knew very little about the community or town. In 2018, my wife had a ruptured appendix that made her fall very ill fast. Winona Health was there to help her in her time of need. Not only that but also had a great service that helped my family out financially in the Ben and Adith Miller Patient Care Fund. In 2019, I began working for Winona Health and started donating back to this fund in hopes to one day work long enough to repay the amount I used plus more. Winona Health, my co-workers and leadership have provided me with opportunities to learn, grow and mature in my profession and for that I will forever be thankful.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO