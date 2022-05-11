ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

Cold Spring Resident to Build Statue Honoring Police Officers

By Alex Svejkovsky
 4 days ago
COLD SPRING -- A Cold Spring resident is looking to honor the men and women who protect their community. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, Paul Waletzko asks for the council's blessing to build...

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

