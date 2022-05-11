First series in Texas a special homecoming for Kansas City Royals phenom Bobby Witt Jr.

Bobby Witt Jr. already got his highly anticipated introduction to Kansas City Royals fans out of the way on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium , but his homecoming series in Texas was always going to be a big deal.

A native of Colleyville, Texas, about 20 minutes away from the Texas Rangers’ home ballpark, who’d been in the local and national spotlight years before he joined the Royals’ organization, Witt Jr. couldn’t help feel the excitement of playing his first series as a big-league player in his backyard against a franchise that’s been part of his baseball life, basically, since his birth.

“Oh, it’s incredible anytime you get a chance to play in your home,” Witt Jr. said with a crowd of reporters, cameras and microphones surrounding his locker in the visiting clubhouse prior to Tuesday’s series opener against the Rangers at Globe Life Field . “Especially doing what I love to do ⁠⁠— when I grew up, my ultimate dream, my goal. So it’s been great the first hours I’ve been here.”

The new stadium, which opened in 2020, is just a little more than a hop, skip and a jump from the Rangers’ previous ballpark, Choctaw Stadium, formerly known as Globe Life Park.

The old stadium remains visible from the new venue, and that previous ballpark contains baseball memories for Witt thanks in large part to his father, Bobby Witt Sr.

Witt Sr., a former right-handed pitcher and the No. 3 overall pick in the 1985 MLB Draft, played 16 seasons in the majors and 11 in a Rangers uniform.

Witt Sr.’s big-league career wrapped up in 2001, and his final season with the Rangers came three years earlier. His son was born in June 2000. While Witt Jr. doesn’t remember his father’s exploits, that doesn’t mean he didn’t develop a close tie to the Rangers.

“Yeah, it’s definitely different,” Witt Jr. said of the new stadium. “Nice that they’ve got a roof and stuff with air conditioning now. ... Yeah I grew up in that stadium, but it still feels the same. Just seeing the Rangers logo walking in and whatever it is. So it’s pretty similar.”

Some of Witt Jr.’s fondest baseball memories are of getting to skip school in order to attend Rangers’ Opening Day games.

Witt Sr. became an agent after his playing career. If he brought his son to Opening Day, that often meant Witt Jr. might get to meet major-league players or spend time on the field or in the clubhouse.

Often, he’d be running the ground alongside one of his best friends growing up, Mason Greer, who’s father Rusty Greer played for the Rangers as well. They used to make use of a wiffle ball field out beyond center field.

“They introduced my dad on the field and stuff, so it was always fun,” Witt Jr. said. “I always knew that was a time to look forward to. It was towards the end of the school year, so I was always happy for that too. That’s when our baseball season started too. I knew that was a good time starting.”

Witt Jr. now the big leaguer

Tuesday night, Witt Jr. batted leadoff and started at shortstop against his hometown Rangers. There’s no doubt that nobody could have taken the moment in quite like Witt Sr., who’ll turn 58 on Wednesday.

While Witt Sr. didn’t push his son to be a ballplayer, he recognized the uncommon desire and work ethic from Witt Jr. as a youth.

That drive, coupled with his talent and athleticism, made Witt Jr. a force. He led Colleyville Heritage High School to a state championship as a senior and batted .500 with 15 home runs, 44 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 38 that season. He also earned Gatorade National High School Baseball Player of the Year honors as he became a local star.

“This is exciting because it’s home,” Witt Sr. said in the stands prior to Tuesday’s game. “This is where he was born, he was raised. I’m excited for him.”

Witt Sr. explained that his son being a hitter actually takes some of the edge off for him as a father because he knows his son won’t have the constant comparisons hanging over him.

“I mean, he’s doing things I couldn’t even imagine doing,” Witt Sr. said. “By the way, I did have a home run. So we’ve got that in common. Haha. No, I’m just excited for him. I’m just looking forward to watching him these three days and seeing what he can do.”

While the previous ballpark served as the home venue for the Rangers during Witt Sr.’s playing days, he and his son had shared some moments in the new ballpark even before this week.

Witt Jr. and Witt Sr. attended a World Series game between the Tampa Bay Rays and LA Dodgers at Globe Life Field in 2020.

Then last spring, Witt Jr. played in the new ballpark as part of the Royals’ alternate site squad that played against other organizations prior to the start of the minor-league season.

“They came here and played the Rangers’ team,” Witt Sr. said. “It was good. We were sitting right down here and watching him. I said, ‘This is cool.’ Even though the game was still a preseason game, to be able to see him walk around on the field, do his thing and all that, that was something special. But this is the one that really counts.”

They’re the highest-drafted father-son combination in Major League Baseball history, the Royals having selected Witt Jr. No. 2 overall in 2019.

Witt Sr. recalled thinking how “amazing” it was to see his former Rangers teammate Ken Hill ’s son, Kenny, throwing touchdown passes for the Texas A&M football team.

Being on the other side of that has been emotionally charged for Witt Sr. He’s been a constant sounding board for Witt as well as an enthralled spectator.

“For me, I’ve got three older daughters and they’ve all done really well for themselves,” Witt Sr. said. “Two of them are mothers. Just to have your kids be successful, that’s all you really want. But for him to be able to go out here and play and do the thing that he absolutely loves doing, it’s special.”