Mayim Bialik found herself defending her on-screen fashion choices when Jeopardy! fans on Twitter fell into a tizzy after noticing the host wearing an orange sweater blazer on the show for the second time. On the April 13 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, the former The Big Bang Theory star said, "The story is I've worn everything more than once. But they are usually colors that are more like, you don't think about them as much."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 28 DAYS AGO