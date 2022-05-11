ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Johns Hopkins hosts COVID-19 briefing

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
WOLF
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePA (WOLF) — The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health held a briefing to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. Experts addressed what we know and don't know about long covid symptoms and how...

fox56.com

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania covid-19 update: 21,781 cases reported for week

The Pennsylvania Department of Health published its weekly update of data on the covid-19 pandemic, reporting 21,781 additional infections of the last seven days, an average of 3,112 per day. That calculates to a 46% increase in a week, and more than triple the average of 862 daily cases recorded a month ago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Health Officials Recommend Masks Indoors Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local health officials in Maryland are strongly urging mask usage in indoor public places as COVID-19 cases are on the upswing. “Particularly, those who are at higher risk of severe disease, those with chronic conditions, those who are older should be masking indoors and in public settings. And, those who are in contact with them as well,” Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. “Even if you’ve been exposed to COVID or you got vaccinated, you still need that ongoing protection.” Maryland’s COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations have all more than doubled in the past month,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Local Schools Grapple With COVID-19 Outbreaks As Cases Climb

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the United States nears a total of one million COVID-19 deaths, coronavirus cases continue to jump to concerning levels in Maryland, and recent outbreaks have been associated with local schools WJZ obtained an email that was sent home to parents of Worthington Elementary students in Howard County. The letter said 27 people in the school tested positive for COVID-19. The people impacted are currently in isolation. The principal sent out the letter which also explained that “it has been determined that it is safe for all other students and staff to continue to be in the building.” That same...
BALTIMORE, MD
butlerradio.com

COVID Cases Tick Up In Pennsylvania

The number of COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise across the state. According to Department of Health data, there were around 22,000 new cases of COVID in Pennsylvania last week. Locally, there was an uptick in cases as well with over 300 cases in Butler County in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cleveland19.com

COVID-19 not going away as cases in Ohio continue to increase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth straight week, COVID in Ohio has gotten worse, not better, as several variants of omicron are spreading. This comes as the country surpassed 1 million deaths since the beginning of the pandemic more than two years ago. While cases are rising, hospitalizations and...
OHIO STATE
WOLF

The benefits of syringe service programs

SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Dr. Denise Johnson, met with representatives from The Wright Center in Scranton Wednesday to discuss the health benefits of expanding syringe service programs. Multiple studies show that access to clean syringes reduces the transmission of several infections...
SCRANTON, PA
eriereader.com

COVID-19 Case Rates Continue to Rise

The PA Health Department has the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 760 with one reported this week. The Erie County Department of Health lists a total of 798 deaths, with none reported this week. The number of cumulative cases in Erie County is now 58,218, according to the PA...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania health department investigating mysterious hepatitis infections in children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is investigating several reported cases of mysterious hepatitis infection in young children, though none have been confirmed.UPMC Children's Hospital is looking at a handful of possible cases. The patients have symptoms that meet the CDC's reporting requirement, but none of them have been confirmed. The infections stretch back to October and no current patients are in the hospital.What makes these cases so puzzling is that hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, is normally caused by a virus. It's also usually seen in adults because it can be spread by sharing a needle, sex or through contaminated food or water. Kids can get it, but it's not very common.So far, there are more than 100 unexplained cases in kids in the U.S. in the past seven months. Five children have died. More than 90% of the patients ended up in the hospital and 14% needed liver transplants.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
kjzz.org

AZ COVID-19 cases continue to climb; hospitalizations remain low

COVID-19 cases increased again this week in Arizona. The state health department added 5,490 cases to its weekly dashboard — the highest caseload in five weeks. This week’s case report represents a 40% increase from last week. The percentage of COVID-19 tests turning up positive is climbing, too. The Arizona Department of Health Services puts the state’s recent positivity rate around 9%. It had been as low as 3% in March and April.
ARIZONA STATE
Government Technology

Pennsylvania District to Have 5 Remote Learning Days Per Year

(TNS) — Carlisle Area School Board is set to renew a program of remote learning that was in place before COVID-19 shut down in-person classroom instruction in March 2020. The board could vote this Thursday on a statement to affirm a district-wide flexible instructional day program for school years 2022-23 through 2024-25. The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School.
CARLISLE, PA
WOLF

Vote 411 created to educate voters

The primary elections are next week, and many voters are still undecided. The League of Women’s Voters said many members are overwhelmed by the number of candidates on the ballot this year, so the nonpartisan group created a website to help voters educate themselves. “So we have a nonpartisan...
ELECTIONS
WOLF

My Body My Choice rally in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Protests happened nationwide again today over the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning Roe versus Wade and federal abortion laws. People also gathered at Public Square in Wilkes-Barre to protest. One of the protestors, Rachel Benczkowski, spoke with FOX56:. We should have control over...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

All inclusive temple plans groundbreaking event this weekend

An organization in Montour County is holding a groundbreaking event for their new place of worship in Danville this weekend. The all-inclusive Hindu temple, Shanti Mandir, is meant to promote diversity in the area. “Everybody's welcome," said Amishi Khara, the treasurer of Shanti Mandir PA. The project has been in...
DANVILLE, PA
rrobserver.com

COVID-19 test positivity rate still rising in New Mexico

The COVID-19 test positivity rate in New Mexico continues to rise. The state Department of Health reported 251 new cases on Tuesday, with a test positivity rate of about 5.2 percent. NMDOH also reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, and there are currently 55 people hospitalized in New Mexico for...
PUBLIC HEALTH

