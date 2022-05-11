ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Property Transactions – Apr. 27-May 3, 2022

By Citizen Staff
 2 days ago
– $197,000, 1,552 SF (built in 1962), from Arthur Cassanos to Christopher C. Cosby.

2106 Turtle Run Drive, Unit 12 – $212,000, 980 SF (built in 1985), from Mary Fox Greenlee to Alexander Craig Kazan and Dawn Popielarz.

4406 Masonic Lane – $238,000, 1,686 SF (built in 1952), from Polly White Cordle to Caitlin M. Bishop.

2051 Darbytown Road – $260,000, 1,316 SF (built in 2003), from Jason T. and Melissa V. Scott to Ian Wade Pape.

2731 Cemetery Road – $285,000, 1,092 SF (built in 1980), from Robert P. Mortimer to Bawk Mai Maru and Lart Sar.

10020 Joppa Court – $310,000, 1,530 SF (built in 1983), from Rebecca A. Johnson to Jennifer Einhorn.

6611 Thicket Drive – $335,000, 1,624 SF (built in 1996), from Charlie Ryan Roark to Charles Noel.

2021 Valentine Road – $370,000, 1,960 SF (built in 1979), from James R. and Hollis T. Banks to Delaney M. Garrett and Sam M. Stronach.

8065 Wistar Glen Drive – $390,990, 1,939 SF (built in 2021), from NVR Inc. to Tiwonge and Hilda Mkandawire-Robinson.

2035 Cambridge Drive – $402,000, 2,118 SF (built in 1990), from Narges K. Azizi to Justin E. and Monica L. Newcomer.

2104 Eagles Nest Court – $451,000, 3,080 SF (built in 2005), from Willie D. and Annie G. Van Hook to Surprize and Jermaine Parker.

1800 Le-Suer Road – $485,000, 2,358 SF (built in 1963), from Cynthia L. Naret to Kimberly Gentil Grubbs and G. Ronald Grubbs Jr.

10501 Rollingwood Terrace – $528,000, 1,990 SF (built in 1988), from John P. and Donna R. Darnes to Matthew Sherman and Julia Catherine Wells.

602 Branway Drive – $592,000, 2,394 SF (built in 1971), from Arthur S. and Jean T. Heflin to Shivonne and Christopher Harper.

2 Shiplock Row – $630,000, 2,048 SF (built in 2020), from Alison Murphy Morehead and Michael G. Day to Rachel A. Cruz.

10878 Harvest Mill Place – $651,822, 3,438 SF (built in 2022), from Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Shashank Rao and Padmini Krishna Nara.

1001 Westham Parkway – $715,000, 1,771 SF (built in 1957), from Robert T. Kemp and Mary Catherine Hoyt to Olivia Staige Grymes.

12317 Northlake Court – $814,000, 2,885 SF (built in 1994), from Heidi P. Erdman to Meghan S. and Kyle H. Brodie.

3718 Glades End Lane – $1,082,000, 3,764 SF (built in 1992), from Charles M. and Laura D. Sims to John D. and Ashley Waite.

3808 Barrington Branch Court – $1,200,000, 5,175 SF (built in 2003), from Daniel W. and Cynthia Lynn Blankenship to Namit and Sheela Mahajan.

