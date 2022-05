In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights news & rumors, there are some suggesting that management may look to bring in Barry Trotz as their head coach for the 2021-22 season. Of course, that all depends on whether or not they bring back Pete DeBoer, who George McPhee recently said will have no problems patching up his relationship with Robin Lehner if both do return for the 2022-23 campaign. Meanwhile, McPhee also let it be known that Jack Eichel battled a serious injury for a good chunk of the 34 games he played this year. Last but not least, Max Pacioretty is the team’s nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO