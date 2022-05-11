Drowning man hooked and rescued by fisherman at Lake Erie, Ohio firefighters say

A quick-thinking fisherman used his hook to help rescue a man drowning in Ohio, Cleveland firefighters told news outlets.

The incident happened at Lake Erie after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, WOIO reported.

The man was fishing close to a pier when he fell into the lake , WKYC reported.

He was submerged for about 5 minutes, the outlet reported, but another fisherman spotted him, attached a hook and brought him back onto shore.

Witnesses performed CPR on the man while first responders made their way to the scene, according to TV station WJW.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

