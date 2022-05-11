ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

2022 Regions Tradition golf tournament officially opens in Birmingham

By Courtney Chandler
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For 30 years, Regions Tradition has brought many golf professionals and charitable contributions to Birmingham.

The golf tournament is one of the longest standing tenures on the PGA circuit and has raised over $20 million for charity.

On Wednesday, the tournament returned back to full capacity after being limited the past two years beginning with a fan favorite the Pro-Am. Coaches and athletes such as Nick Saban, Bryan Harsin, Kirby Smart and Charles Barkley all participated in this year’s Pro-Am.

Gene Hallman, CEO of Bruno Event Team, said it’s a lot of fun, but can be competitive among the players.

“These celebrities, be it coaches, former athletes or even entertainers are highly competitive and they really take the Pro-Am serious,” Hallman said. “They want to compete and do well but at the same time their out here to have fun sign autographs and take photographs so it’s a great day a little bit of competition a little bit of fun.”

Hallman said even if you’re not a golf fan, there is still something for you to enjoy.

“It’s a real social atmosphere,” Hallman said. “On Sunday we have country music band Lanco doing a free concert, so its just a great time we want non golfers to come out just as much as golfers because we believe those non-golfers will have such a good time that they will get hooked on the game of golf.”

The tournament will also impact local businesses in the area. Lloyd’s Restaurant said their business is up 20% this week due to the tournament.

Owner Bogue Stevens said people from as far as Michigan have come in to dine at the restaurant during the tournament. He expects the same for this week.

“The difference between this week and last week is it will be consistent all day long. It will be open until the time we close, so it will be a constant strain, but we’re excited,” Stevens said.

Regions Tradition will conclude Sunday.

