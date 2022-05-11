ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rapid City clean up week collects 3,700 tons of trash

By Jennifer Archibald
newscenter1.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division reports that more than 3,700 tons or 7.4 million pounds of trash was collected...

www.newscenter1.tv

Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish holds first combined committee meeting

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish City Council held its first combined committee study session Wednesday in an effort to cut down on meeting times and streamline information gathering among councilmembers. In March, the Spearfish City Council voted to combine its Public Works, Legal, Finance, and Public Safety committee meetings into...
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Leave your food out for Feeding South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - May 12 will big day for the National Association of Letter Carriers. The association will be holding The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the nation’s largest one-day food drive. For the first time in two years, the event will be held in person. This...
ADVOCACY
newscenter1.tv

Rope rescue training adds valuable lessons for Rapid City Fire Department

RAPID CITY, S.D. — While some of us may be taking advantage of the warmer temperatures, others are preparing to possibly save the lives of those exploring. Those saving lives, like members of the Rapid City Fire Department and other first responders. They prepare for those scenarios with exercises like a Rope Rescue Technician course.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Understanding housing in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Housing in Rapid City is a high priority for Elevate Rapid City. They are heading a housing survey to better understand the wants and needs of homeowners, businesses, and potential businesses and homeowners in the area. The last survey was conducted in 2018 and has...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Drivers may not be impacted by Six Mile Road project until July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Big changes are coming to the intersection of Arrowhead Parkway and Six Mile Road. Construction officially started this week, but officials with the project say drivers in eastern Sioux Falls may not be impacted until July. The goal of the $21 million project is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Lots planned to commemorate 50 year anniversary of flood

RAPID CITY, SD– We’re coming up on 50 years since the Rapid City Flood and the city has a lot planned to commemorate the anniversary. June 9th, 1972, the city was hit with flash flooding. 238 people perished and it forever changed the city’s landscape. City leaders holding a news conference Thursday at Memorial Park announcing a schedule of events to help tell the story about that night. Most of the events will take place at the Journey Museum, The Monument, and the city’s public library.
RAPID CITY, SD
drgnews.com

Phase I of Pierre outdoor pool project ending

The second phase of Pierre’s outdoor pool project is about to begin. But before that can start, dirt needs to be removed from the construction site. Last fall, about 15,000 yards of soil were excavated from the construction site and replaced with suitable fill material. Additional soil was brought in to help compact that fill material. Now that the permanent site soil has stabilized, the extra material needs to be moved off site to make way for construction of the pool.
PIERRE, SD
#Solid Waste Division
KELOLAND TV

Summer deadline to move ash trees approaching

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Due to the presence of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), a beetle which spells death for ash trees in the U.S., the movement of ash trees and their limbs is banned throughout the summer months, with the moratorium on movement running from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Nighttime closures continue on Interstate 90 and LaCrosse Street

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Nighttime closures on Interstate 90 and N. LaCrosse Street will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., May 11-13. The closures are put in place to protect the traveling public while the new girders are placed over the eastbound lanes of I-90. Signs for I-90 traffic detours will be posted with traffic being detoured onto the Exit 59 ramps and then immediately back onto I-90. The speed limit will be dropped to 25 mph in the detour area.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘You can’t replace them’: McKennan Park area suffers storm damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Shortly after a strong storm passed through central Sioux Falls, neighbors in the McKennan Park area were in awe of the damage. Big trees, decades old, could be found toppled from the wind of the storm. Susan Omanson lives in the historic neighborhood and said a tree she knows is more than 50 years old fell down.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

The Black Hills: beautiful and dangerous

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills are beautiful, but one wrong move and they could become dangerous. That’s where rescue teams come in. The Rapid City Fire Department, South Dakota Task Force 1 and Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue are spending the week rope training in the Black Hills to prepare in the event that their skills will be needed to save a life.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews begin powerline repairs after Thursday’s storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Utility crews are putting in long hours repairing damage from the storm. That includes Northwestern Energy crews who are out Thursday night trying to restore power restored to thousands of customers. At one point they had about 95-hundred customers without power. It was all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City building permits, what are they saying?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - April was another big month for Rapid City, the city distributed 266 building permits totaling $23.8 million. Behind the record-breaking month of April in 2021 which totaled $55 million in building permits and the second largest in 2018, totaling $36.2 million, April 2022 was the third largest. This year, so far, the city has distributed $115.2 million worth of building permits. The top permits distributed included Tallgrass Apartment Complex for building number three totaling $7.5 million; a permit for building changes at Rapid City Economic Development totaling almost $1.5 million. Almost $700,000 to the new Big Lots! store at Rushmore Crossing; a roofing permit for $535,960; an industrial permit totaling nearly $375,000, and a $333,000 permit for changes to the Midco facility at Rushmore Crossing.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Tower Road Closed

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Effective immediately, Tower Road will be closed for through traffic. Traffic entering from Cathedral Drive will not be affected until reaching Tower Court. Traffic entering from Skyline Drive will be closed to through traffic. In a press release, Rapid City Municipal Government explains that Western...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Capitol Lake project could take up to 2 years

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State government wants the public’s ideas on making the memorial complex at Capitol Lake in Pierre more accessible and interactive, an official said Thursday. Scott Bollinger told the state Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission that the project will take at least one and...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

No travel advised in Sioux Falls as high winds cause damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No travel is advised in the city of Sioux Falls because of downed large trees and live power lines down, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. As of 6:40 p.m., SFFR says Emergency crews are trying to assess storm damage, which involves downed power lines and downed tree limbs all over the city. They are asking people to stay home if they are able as extra traffic is making it difficult to respond.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Ellsworth Air Show: Tour the exhibits ahead of the event

ELLSWORTH AFB, S.D. – Dozens of aircraft static displays, booths, and exhibits will be set up at the Ellsworth Air and Space Show this weekend. Check out the map of displays available to the public:. Parking is available to the public via I-90 at Exit 63 onto Highway 1416,...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Gov. Noem confirms fatality due to Thursday’s storm

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A powerful storm that moved through eastern South Dakota Thursday evening resulted in a fatality, officials say. Gov. Kristi Noem spoke at a community briefing in Castlewood Thursday night, addressing the response to storm damage along with a number of other state and local officials.
CASTLEWOOD, SD

