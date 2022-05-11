Rapid City clean up week collects 3,700 tons of trash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - April was another big month for Rapid City, the city distributed 266 building permits totaling $23.8 million. Behind the record-breaking month of April in 2021 which totaled $55 million in building permits and the second largest in 2018, totaling $36.2 million, April 2022 was the third largest. This year, so far, the city has distributed $115.2 million worth of building permits. The top permits distributed included Tallgrass Apartment Complex for building number three totaling $7.5 million; a permit for building changes at Rapid City Economic Development totaling almost $1.5 million. Almost $700,000 to the new Big Lots! store at Rushmore Crossing; a roofing permit for $535,960; an industrial permit totaling nearly $375,000, and a $333,000 permit for changes to the Midco facility at Rushmore Crossing.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO