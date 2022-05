UPDATE: Traffic is moving again on I-70 West near Morristown after a crash involving a motor home A truck that crashed in Belmont County has I-70 Westbound restricted. The crash happened just east of exit 208 near Morristown. ODOT says to seek an alternative route if possible. There currently is one lane open. 7News is […]

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO