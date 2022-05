BOSTON (CBS) – Chances are you’ve seen the TV ad, in frequent rotation lately on WBZ. “Gas prices. We know the story.” intones the narrator over images of soaring prices at the pump. “And while all of us are paying the price, one senator is fighting to lower your costs.” Cue Maggie Hassan, the New Hampshire Democrat who’s facing a tough fight for re-election to the US Senate. “I’m taking on members of my own party to push a gas tax holiday, and I’m pushing Joe Biden to release more of our oil reserves,” she proclaims. It’s a sign of the times. Candidates running...

