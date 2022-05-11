How students can qualify for free internet under new Biden initiative

On Monday, May 10, President Biden announced the implementation of the Affordable Connectivity Program, or ACP. The program will provide free and reduced-cost internet to qualifying Americans.

The program offers $30 per month off of internet costs to eligible households. All of the ACP participating internet providers offer an internet plan that does not exceed $30 per month. If qualifying students pair one of these programs with their ACP aid, they will pay no monthly internet cost.

Students qualify for ACP benefits if they currently participate in any of the following programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Medicaid

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA)

Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit

Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, including at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Provision schools

Federal Pell Grant (received in the current award year)

Lifeline

Certain Tribal assistance programs, including Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Head Start (only households meeting the income qualifying standard), Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (Tribal TANF), and Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations

Students also qualify if their household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if they meet the criteria for low-income programs hosted by any of the ACP participating internet providers.

The following internet providers participate in ACP:

Allo Communications

AltaFiber (and Hawaiian Telecom)

Altice (Optimum and Suddenlink)

Astound

AT&T

Breezeline

Comcast

Comporium

Cox Communications

Frontier

IdeaTek

Jackson Energy Authority

Mediacom

MLGC

Spectrum (Charter Communications)

Starry

Verizon (Fios only)

Vermont Telephone Company

Vexus Fiber

Wow! Internet, Cable and TV

Apply or find out if you qualify for Affordable Connectivity Program benefits here.

