Education

How students can qualify for free internet under new Biden initiative

By Miranda Dunlap
The State News, Michigan State University
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDwqJ_0faNpfhn00

On Monday, May 10, President Biden announced the implementation of the Affordable Connectivity Program, or ACP. The program will provide free and reduced-cost internet to qualifying Americans.

The program offers $30 per month off of internet costs to eligible households. All of the ACP participating internet providers offer an internet plan that does not exceed $30 per month. If qualifying students pair one of these programs with their ACP aid, they will pay no monthly internet cost.

Students qualify for ACP benefits if they currently participate in any of the following programs:

  • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
  • Medicaid
  • Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC)
  • Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
  • Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA)
  • Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit
  • Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, including at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Provision schools
  • Federal Pell Grant (received in the current award year)
  • Lifeline
  • Certain Tribal assistance programs, including Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Head Start (only households meeting the income qualifying standard), Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (Tribal TANF), and Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations

Students also qualify if their household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if they meet the criteria for low-income programs hosted by any of the ACP participating internet providers.

The following internet providers participate in ACP:

  • Allo Communications
  • AltaFiber (and Hawaiian Telecom)
  • Altice (Optimum and Suddenlink)
  • Astound
  • AT&T
  • Breezeline
  • Comcast
  • Comporium
  • Cox Communications
  • Frontier
  • IdeaTek
  • Jackson Energy Authority
  • Mediacom
  • MLGC
  • Spectrum (Charter Communications)
  • Starry
  • Verizon (Fios only)
  • Vermont Telephone Company
  • Vexus Fiber
  • Wow! Internet, Cable and TV

Apply or find out if you qualify for Affordable Connectivity Program benefits here.

Support student media! Please consider donating to The State News and help fund the future of journalism.

Related
Fox News

Biden admin reaches deal to provide 'free' internet plans for low-income households

President Joe Biden's administration reached a deal with 20 U.S. internet service providers to provide free internet access to Americans living in low-income areas Monday. ISPs such as AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and others agreed to provide "high-speed" internet access for $30 per month. The Biden administration also announced a federal subsidy for low-income households that will pay up to $30 for internet access, effectively making the plan free for qualifying households.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden announces 20 internet companies will give 'free' high-speed broadband for almost 50 million low income families to allow MORE people to work from home and 'stream high-definition shows and movies'

The Biden administration announced a plan to get high-speed internet to millions of Americans through subsidies and discounts agreed to by industry – putting work-from-home technology, plus educational and entertainment options into rural and low-income homes. 'High-speed internet service is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity,' the White House...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Providers#Poverty#Acp#Americans#Instagram#Fpha#School Breakfast Program#Usda#Tanf#Food Distribution Program
NBC Chicago

Low-Income Homes Eligible for Discounted Internet Under New Program

President Joe Biden announced Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to people with low incomes, a program that could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service through an already existing federal subsidy. “High speed internet is not a luxury any longer....
INTERNET
defpen

Biden Administration Plans To Expand Access To High-Speed Internet

The Biden-Harris administration is looking bring high-speed internet access to more American households. The Hill has reported that the Biden administration has secured commitments from 20 internet service providers to increase speeds or cut prices. This move will expand the Affordable Connectivity Program, an infrastructure program that cuts down monthly internet plans by $30.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, Others Join Government's Low-Income Broadband Plan

Twenty internet providers agreed to help offer high-speed internet to millions of unconnected households through the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Wall Street Journal reports. The companies included AT&T Inc T, Comcast Corporation CMCSA, Verizon Communications Inc VZ, Cox Communications Inc, Charter Communications, Inc CHTR, Frontier Communications Parent, Inc FYBR and...
INTERNET
WOKV

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity...
LAW
The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
354
Followers
190
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

