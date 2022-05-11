ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

US Rep. Alex Mooney beats Rep. David McKinley in West Virginia GOP primary

By Associated Press
WOUB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Congressman Alex Mooney has won the Republican nomination for one of West Virginia’s two seats in the U.S. House. Former...

woub.org

WTRF- 7News

Battle for the U.S. House 2nd District GOP is on Tuesday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the most watched races in the nation is for the 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Congressman Alex Mooney, of the 2nd district, and fellow Republican incumbent David McKinley, of the 1st district, are going head to head Tuesday running in the same district as a result […]
WHEELING, WV
WSAZ

Winner of Democratic nomination for 2nd Congressional District announced

(WSAZ) - Barry Wendell has won the Democratic Party nomination in West Virginia’s newly redrawn U.S. House District 2. Wendell defeated Angela Dwyer in Tuesday’s Primary Election. Wendell will face off against Rep. Alex Mooney in November. Mooney won the Republican Party’s nomination Tuesday in the state’s 2nd...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Senator Capito slams proposed VA medical cuts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) is in a fighting mood. Capito is opposed to proposed cuts to severely limit health care at the Veterans Medical Centers in Huntington, Beckley and Clarksburg. Nationally, the VA is looking at recommendations to close the emergency rooms, and stop surgeries and in-patient care at […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Incumbent wins Democratic nomination in Charleston mayor primary

CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The incumbent has won the West Virginia Democratic nomination in the 2022 primary race for mayor of Charleston, West Virginia. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin was elected to the position in 2018. Goodwin was elected as the first female mayor of Charleston, West Virginia. She defeats...
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Clarksburg Veterans’ Murders Focal Point of Senate Hearing

The murder of patients at a veteran’s hospital in West Virginia were a focus of discussion in the U.S. Senate Wednesday. Members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs heard from VA officials about how the department is improving its quality of care after investigations into multiple high-profile scandals at VA facilities in recent years, including the murder of seven veterans at VAMC Clarksburg by a nurse assistant.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

West Virginia joins lawsuit challenging new asylum rule

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has joined a lawsuit challenging a new rule that lets asylum officers decide whether to grant asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says this allows illegal immigrants to enter the U.S. without a background check. Again, this shows the Biden...
IMMIGRATION
WSAZ

ATV Ordinance to be discussed at four public meetings

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first of four planned public meetings was held Wednesday evening in Belle to talk about altering Kanawha County’s ATV ordinance. As it stands, Kanawha is the only county in West Virginia that prohibits ATVs from driving on paved roads. “The current ordinance in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
US News and World Report

16 Top Things to Do in West Virginia

Almost heaven, West Virginia. That's how John Denver referred to the state in his American classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads," one of West Virginia's four state songs. (In case you're wondering, the other three are "The West Virginia Hills," "This Is My West Virginia" and "West Virginia, My Home Sweet Home.")
TRAVEL
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 7 additional deaths, 527 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 12, 2022, there are currently 1,496 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,893 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the death of a 74-year old male from Jefferson County. Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 98-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Berkeley County, a 72-year old male from Wirt County, a 39-year old female from Wayne County, and a 49-year old male from Wayne County. These deaths range from March through April 2022, with one death occurring in September 2021.
CHARLESTON, WV

