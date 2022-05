Milwaukee native Ramiah Whiteside was just 17 years old when a judge sentenced him to 47 years in prison. While Whiteside only served 20 years of his sentence, he cycled through 11 different correctional institutions, bouncing between super maximum security facilities all the way down to community custody. In consistently overcrowded prisons – where three people would sometimes be packed into a cell designed for one person – with little respect for individual privacy, prison was a dehumanizing experience for Whiteside.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO