Motorsports

‘It could get nasty’ – Lewis Hamilton’s jewellery row with FIA chiefs could lead to British F1 legend ‘racking up fines’

By Kealan Hughes
 3 days ago

LEWIS HAMILTON faces fines and a possible ban from the Monaco Grand Prix due to his jewellery row, according to Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz.

The Mercedes star, 37, was given a medical exemption for two races - Miami and Barcelona - where he was allowed to wear piercings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16668W_0faNoY0r00
Lewis Hamilton not taking out his nose stud could be a big issue, claims Ted Kravitz Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozI3i_0faNoY0r00
Hamilton wore a ring on each finger and three watches in protest at the FIA's jewellery rule Credit: AFP

But the FIA have ordered Hamilton to remove ALL piercings by the time he races in Monaco at the end of May, in order to comply with safety regulations.

Hamilton has abided by rules in taking out his earrings but his nose stud remains an issue as it cannot be removed easily, and Kravitz believes that could spark a nasty conflict between the Brit and the FIA.

He said on Sky Sports' Ted's Notebook: "He’s taken his earrings out but he can’t take out his nose [stud] and we thought he was going to have minor surgery to take out the nose [stud].

“Hamilton’s now saying, having been given two races’ grace, here (Miami) and in Barcelona, that he will not take out his nose [stud].

"He doesn’t want to, doesn’t think it’s something the FIA should be doing, so it looks like the war between Hamilton and the FIA continues.

“Is he going to rack up fines when we get to Monaco and he hasn’t taken it out because the hole has closed up? It’s not as easy as him being able to just take it out like he can his earrings.

“So there is a little storm brewing. Hamilton has said they can fine him whatever they want, but it’s not as simple as that.

“If the FIA decide to not scrutineer the driver, which it looks like they can do, they can stop Lewis from going out of the pit lane at the beginning of Friday practice because he has not been scrutineered – the driver is now effectively scrutineered in the same way as a car is.

“So this could get very nasty quite quickly in a race-and-a-half’s time.”

Hamilton is also opposed to the no jewellery rule as it was not deemed unsafe for him to wear piercings in his car for the previous 14 years of his career.

In protest the seven-time champion wore three watches and a ring on every finger in his Miami Grand Prix press conference to show his opposition to the FIA.

Drivers found guilty of breaking the jewellery rules face a fine of £42,000 and repeat offences could see that number rise to £215,000.

IN THIS ARTICLE
