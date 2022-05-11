Victim Flown To Trauma Center After Falling Down Staircase In Warren County
A victim was taken to a nearby trauma center after falling down a flight of stairs in Warren County, authorities said.
The Hope Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident scene in Hope Township and found the patient unconscious just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, the department said.
The victim was treated at the scene as a NorthStar medical helicopter was requested to land at the Hope School nearby, the department said.
The victim was taken to a nearby trauma center as half of the crew members cleared the scene to assist with a fire in Liberty Township.
