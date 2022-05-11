UW-Platteville launches collaborative physician assistant program
After several years of planning, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s collaborative Master of Physician Assistant Studies program is officially open to applicants, with the first cohort scheduled to begin in summer 2023. The UW-Madison wisPACT@UW-Platteville program will allow UW-Platteville students to earn a degree through UW-Madison’s nationally-recognized Master of Physician Assistant Studies...www.uwplatt.edu
