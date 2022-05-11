ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Who Is Bella Hadid's Boyfriend? All About Marc Kalman

By Amy Mackelden
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBella Hadid has been keeping her love life out of the spotlight. Ever since her high-profile relationship with singer The Weeknd ended, the model has remained tight-lipped when it comes to her personal life. So when Hadid appeared to confirm she was in a relationship with Marc Kalman in July 2021,...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Katie Holmes Shows Passionate PDA with Boyfriend Bobby Wooten in New York City

Love is definitely in the air for Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III. The Coda actress and the musician spent a romantic day in New York City on Sunday—and when they weren't showing PDA, they were chatting and laughing. During their fun day out, they were seen riding Citi Bikes and grabbing lunch (and holding hands during the meal).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anwar Hadid
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Charles Saatchi
Person
Yolanda Hadid
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Fabien Baron
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Take a Romantic Stroll in NYC

Katie Holmes has a new boyfriend. On April 29, the "CODA" actor was spotted holding hands with Broadway musician Bobby Wooten III during a romantic walk through New York City. Between grabbing coffee and doting over strangers' dogs, Holmes and Wooten exchanged a steamy kiss and several affectionate touches, according to People. During the outing, Wooten was also photographed hugging Holmes's mother, Kathy, as people strolled past them on the sidewalk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Basel#Vs Voices
In Style

A Royal Expert Says Princess Diana Would "Surely Be Proud" of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Just a few days after Prince Harry said that he's certain that all his work with the Invictus Games — and his role as a dad to Archie and Lillibet — would make his mother, Princess Diana, very proud, a royal expert explained that both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton should be very happy with their place in the late princess's legacy, too. A royal expert told The Daily Express that Diana would "surely be proud" of both of her daughters-in-law. Daena Borrowman said that she'd be happy to see Meghan and Kate bringing their own personalities to the royals and highlight things that are near and dear to them.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meg Ryan fans in disbelief as she announces movie comeback after 7 years with Christmas romcom

Meg Ryan fans have been left excited after the actor announced her movie comeback.The star of films including When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail is returning to not only star in but to direct a new romantic comedy.She will appear in the film, titled What Happens Later, alongside X-Files star David Duchovny, and, according to Variety, it will put an “evolved and nostalgic” spin on the genre.Ryan announced the project by sharing a picture of the poster on her Instagram page. She captioned it: “HERE WE GO.”It will be her first film since 2015’s...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Syracuse.com

Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise, sings new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song; more: Buzz

Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise, sings new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song. Take his breath away: Lady Gaga gave Syracuse-born actor Tom Cruise a kiss on the cheek when he visited her at her Las Vegas residency, and he returned the gesture. “Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise,” she wrote Monday, along with photos of the friendly smooch. On Tuesday morning, Mother Monster debuted her new song for the “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack: “Hold My Hand,” an uplifting anthem which she calls “a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time.” The track will appear in the new “Top Gun” sequel, premiering May 27 in theaters, featuring Cruise as Maverick opposite Miles Teller (as Goose’s son), Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. The original 1986 film featured some unforgettable music, including Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” “Playing with the Boys” and Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away.”
SYRACUSE, NY
People

Amanda Seyfried Felt 'Grossed Out by' Male Fans Who Asked Her About Mean Girls Weather Gag

Amanda Seyfried may have made her breakout film debut in Mean Girls, but there's one part of the experience she remembers as "gross." In her cover interview for Marie Claire's 2022 Beauty Changemakers Issue, the 36-year-old star of The Dropout says she "always felt really grossed out by" male fans asking her if it was raining when they would recognize her in real life. (In Mean Girls, Seyfried's ditzy character, Karen Smith, believes her breasts have the ability to predict the weather.)
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy