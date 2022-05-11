ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals drop game despite Bader's inside-the-park home run

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — The biggest Cardinals news from Tuesday was the decision to option struggling shortstop Paul DeJong to Memphis, the first time the former All-Star was not on the major-league roster in nearly five years. DeJong, hitting just .130 after disappointing seasons in 2020 and 2021, is...

FanSided

Why didn’t the St. Louis Cardinals call up Nolan Gorman?

Why didn’t the St. Louis Cardinals call up Nolan Gorman? It ranges from not getting consistent at-bats to his high strikeout rate. After it was reported that the St. Louis Cardinals optioned Paul DeJong to Triple-A Memphis, the immediate thought was that it was Nolan Gorman time. Then an hour later, the Cardinals announced that it was infielder Kramer Robertson being called up instead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Tyler O'Neill on Cardinals bench versus Baltimore

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Baltimore Orioles. O'Neill is out of the lineup for the second time in three games. Juan Yepez is shifting to left field while Corey Dickerson enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge drops truth bomb on Josh Donaldson plunking that fueled Yankees comeback

The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night by a score of 6-5 thanks to a walk-off home run off the bat of star right fielder Aaron Judge. It was an emotional victory for New York, as the night was not without tension. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, a former Blue Jays star and the 2015 MVP, was plunked by Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia in the left arm in the sixth inning, resulting in the pitcher’s ejection from the game. The umpires believed that Donaldson and Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman had exchanged “pretty strong words”, believing the hit to be intentional. Whether it was on purpose or not, the Blue Jays can thank that moment for providing Judge, Donaldson and the rest of the Yankees the fuel they needed to secure the win, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
MLB
The Spun

Bears Release Quarterback Following Wednesday's Signing

No emergency quarterback for the Bears this season. On Wednesday, the team decided to stick to three QBs on its roster heading into 2022. Per the Bears' official handle, Chicago announced the signing of veteran Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, choosing to waive QB Ryan Willis in the process.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation. Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job. "Marcus being the veteran gives us...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Braves announce multiple critical injuries ahead of Wednesday’s game

The injury bug is something that struck the Braves in a major way last season, but through the first month of 2022, they’ve avoided it for the most part. That is… until today. Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the Red Sox, Brian Snitker talked about injuries to two critical players.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Rat interrupts Nationals-Mets game in sixth inning

It turns out baseball fields aren’t limited to just humans. Tuesday’s game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets had a unique spectator running on the field in the top of the sixth inning:. Whether the rat brought some good fortune for the Mets is up for...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Braves drop concerning Ronald Acuna injury update

The Atlanta Braves will be without superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna for Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox. Acuna, who started the season on the IL while recovering from a torn ACL he sustained last year, will be held out of the lineup due to soreness in his left groin. Via David O’Brien, the team revealed that it hopes Acuna will be able to return to the lineup for Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Astros owner’s 5-word warning to other MLB cheaters

The Houston Astros have become the face of cheating in the MLB- whether they like it or not- after their sign-stealing scandal from their World Series-winning 2017 season came to light, resulting in punishment levied by the league. Even after the scandal, other teams such as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, were accused of stealing signs, though no transgression has drawn the ire of the league and fans quite like Houston’s. Ever since the Astros were caught, other teams have been vocal in their criticism of the franchise, most notably, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Yankees. Astros owner Jim Crane, known for being outspoken, has a 5-word warning to other cheaters around the league, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

MLB Game Canceled Due To Positive Tests

After a shortened 2020 MLB season followed by a 2021 season with lots of testing on a regular basis, we all assumed that 2022 would be a return to normalcy. We were wrong. Ahead of their game against the Cleveland Guardians today, the Chicago White Sox announced that the game has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. Per the announcement, the game is being postponed to allow for "continued testing and contact tracing."
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Braves beat Riley, Cards defeat O'Neill in arbitration

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Braves beat third baseman Austin Riley and the St. Louis Cardinals defeated outfielder Tyler O’Neill on Wednesday in the first salary arbitration decisions this year. Riley was awarded $3.95 million rather than his $4.25 million request. Arbitrators Richard Bloch, Steven Wolf and...
MLB
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ramon Urias scratched Tuesday, Chris Owings added late

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the St. Louis Cardinals. Urias was initially set to start at second base and bat sixth. Chris Owings will now start on second base and bat ninth. Tyler Nevin is the No. 6 batter, followed by Jorge Mateo and Robinson Chirinos.
BALTIMORE, MD
KEYT

Cubs SS Hoerner leaves game after colliding with umpire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner has exited a game against the San Diego Padres with a sore right ankle an inning after colliding with second base umpire Dan Iassogna in center field. Hoerner was on the ground in pain after the collision in the first inning and was tended to by a trainer. He stayed in the game and batted in the second, striking out. He was replaced in the bottom half of the inning by Ildemaro Vargas. Hoerner was running out to take the throw from Jason Heyward after Jurickson Profar hit a flyball over the center fielder’s head for a triple when the collision occurred.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Orioles vs. Cardinals Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, May 10 (Cardinals Cool Orioles Off)

The 12-17 Baltimore Orioles have won four of five as they head to St. Louis to open a series with the 16-12 Cardinals tonight at 7:45 PM EST. St. Louis has lost two in a row but had won five of six prior to that, as they return home after a brief road trip. Adam Wainwright was scheduled to pitch today but was placed on the COVID list. The Cardinals are hopeful he'll be activated before tonight's game but if he's not, it seems most likely that Miles Mikolas would pitch instead. It's possible they'd go with a bullpen game, but we'll update you here as soon as we receive official word.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals win arbitration case with OF Tyler O'Neill

The Cardinals have won their arbitration hearing with outfielder Tyler O’Neill, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com (on Twitter). He’ll take home a $3.4M salary in 2022; O’Neill had filed at $4.15M. This was O’Neill’s first of three trips trough the arbitration process. He’s on track to reach...
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares Latest Adam Wainwright Update

St. Louis Cardinals‘ veteran ace Adam Wainwright has been out since being placed on the COVID injured list last Friday. Wainwright tested positive in San Francisco after shortstop Edmundo Sosa and four staffers had tested positive in Kansas City. Wainwright was lined up to start Tuesday’s series opener against...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

