ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Lexington School District Two superintendent resigns during special called meeting

WLTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington School District Two Superintendent Nicholas Wade abruptly resigned Tuesday evening during a special called meeting of the district’s board of trustees. According to the Tuesday, May 10, special called meeting agenda, the Lexington District Two School Board of...

www.wltx.com

Comments / 0

Related
counton2.com

Dorchester School District 2 names new deputy superintendent

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County School District Two (DD2) on Thursday announced a new deputy superintendent. Dr. Brenda Hafner, who was previously being considered for the role of superintendent, has been appointed deputy superintendent. She will serve alongside superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins. Hafner has been Chief of...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County schools giving bonuses to teachers to combat shortage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Finding enough teachers is still a struggle for local school districts. Aiken County is exploring more incentives as an avenue for job marketing. As of September 2021, the district had 22 classroom vacancies. That number is only going up. In addition to a shortage of teachers,...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Lexington, SC
Education
City
Lexington, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina Superintendent of Education candidates

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A large number of candidates will be vying to become the next South Carolina Superintendent of Education. And the first hurdle will for them will be the June 14 primary. The current officeholder, Molly Spearman, announced last fall she would not seek another term in office...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Orangeburg voters to decide on school improvements in November ballot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County School District’s (OCSD) Board of Trustees agreed to put a plan for school improvements on the November ballot. The board met Tuesday, May 11, 2022 to discuss the plan. The OCSD has held more than 130 community meetings about school facilities since 2021.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WBTW News13

2 juveniles accused of assaulting Marion County middle school custodian

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly attacking a Marion County middle school custodian, according to deputies. The juveniles are being charged with third-degree assault and battery in the incident, which happened Tuesday at Johnakin Middle School, Tammy Erwin, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said in an email. The custody suffered […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Wade
swlexledger.com

Lexington One announces promotions for the coming year

Lexington, SC 05/12/2022 - At several recent meetings of Lexington County School District One's Board of Trustees, they approved the hiring and/or promotion of seven educators to the position of assistant principal at schools across the district. These new assistant principals will begin on July 1, 2022. Tiffany A. Wagner...
LEXINGTON, SC
Columbia Star

Junior League of Columbia swears in first African-American president

Local entrepreneur and community leader Rania Jamison made history in front of a standing room only crowd recently when she was sworn in as the first African-American president of the Junior League of Columbia. “The last few years have dealt us all some serious blows,” Jamison said. “Now we need...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Lexington School#School Board Of Trustees#English
thenewirmonews.com

New bus service sparks complaints

Local citizens responding to a survey asking about new bus stops say it would have a negative effect on the town, according to a review of responses. “Half the people say it’s a bad idea,” Councilman Erik Sickinger said at Tuesday’s Town Council Workshop. Some say the...
IRMO, SC
live5news.com

Student choked unconscious in front of teacher in social media video

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Deer Park Middle School student is facing second-degree assault charges after a video on social media shows him knocking out another student. In the video, shot by another student inside a classroom on Monday, shows the suspect placing the 13-year-old victim in a headlock, dragging him from his desk and then choking him to the point of his passing out. A police report filed with the North Charleston Police Department says the victim was unconscious for one to two minutes.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Missing 5-year-old found safe in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD said they found Kyzier safely. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is asking the public for help in locating a missing child. RCSD said five-year-old Kyzier was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday. He was seen on a neighbor’s doorbell near his home on Brighton Hill Rd near Parklane Rd.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
thenewirmonews.com

Thank you Chip Huggins

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, Rep. Chip Huggins will give his farewell remarks to his colleagues in the SC House of Representatives after 23 years of faithful service to the people of House District 85. As the President of the Irmo Chamber and the voice of the Irmo business community, I am sad to see him go. His involvement and engagement with the Irmo community has been invaluable and we are a better Chamber for it. I will forever be grateful for his counsel and dedication to those he has represented. I never truly understood the depth of sacrifice that is required to be a public servant until I met Rep. Huggins back in 2015. Working alongside his wife, Ginger, over the last 7 years has given me a panoramic view of life in the political realm. If you’ve ever worked with Rep. Huggins, you know he is never far from his phone. He always responds. Always. He is the absolute definition of constituent service. From answering complaints about slow traffic lights to making sure a new business feels welcomed in our community, Chip never leaves a stone unturned. In 2014, Rep Huggins was named the Irmo Chamber’s Ambassador of the Year, our highest honor. Additionally, he has served as a member of our Board of Directors where he worked alongside other Irmo leaders to support and grow our business community.
IRMO, SC
WLTX.com

Fort Jackson to close gates on May 18 to hold joint emergency exercise

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson wants the public to be aware the training base will be closing its gates to visitors on Wednesday, May 18, in order to provide a joint emergency exercise involving an active shooter. Multiple simulated incidents will test the abilities of post officials and local...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Richland Two board member Lashonda McFadden arrested after making threats

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced that Richland District Two school board member Lashonda McFadden turned herself into investigators after a warrant was issued for her arrest. According to officials, McFadden faces charges after threatening another board member during an official meeting at the District Two office located...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy