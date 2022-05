Capitals +1.5 (-135) | Panthers -1.5 (+110) Total: Over 6.5 (-120) | Under 6.5 (+100) The Panthers faithful should still be a little concerned about the play of Sergei Bobrovsky. He allowed two goals on only 16 shots against in Game 4. However, if Florida can continue to limit the Capitals offense, they’ll be looking pretty good to finish the job. Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals, one to tie the game in the first period and later the game-winner in overtime, while Sam Reinhart had the other goal for the Panthers to send it to the extra frame. Jonathan Huberdeau picked up an assist, his 19th career playoff point to become the franchise’s playoff leader.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO