Missouri State

Missouri Minute: Bill targets eminent domain for utility lines; KC employees receive pay raise

By MBA Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter extensive debate about the use of eminent domain, the Missouri Senate passed a bill that would allow construction of the controversial Grain Belt Express wind transmission line but create regulatory hurdles for private companies seeking to use eminent domain in the future. Although the legislation would require private companies to...

Bella_Vita
2d ago

The passage of Grain Belt is terrible. Taking farm land and home land is such a horrible thing to do. Especially when this isn't even for Missouri.

2
Missouri Minute: Lindenwood to pay $1.65 million settlement; Senate approves school district options

Online learning in the early months of the pandemic was “subpar in practically every aspect” at Lindenwood University, a lawsuit against the St. Charles institution alleged in 2020. Now, the university must pay a $1.65 million settlement, which means more than 6,000 students will get some money back. That’s a different ending than a similar case against Washington University, which was dismissed by a federal judge in March. Also this week, lawmakers are scrambling to reach legislative goals before the session ends Friday. On Wednesday, legislators passed a multimillion-dollar agriculture bill that would provide tax credits for meat processing facility expansion and wood energy. The Senate also approved a bill that would allow residential or agricultural property owners to send their children to any school district where they pay school taxes, which comes after overarching open enrollment failed. That bill still needs a final vote in the House before it heads to the governor. In Columbia, federal investigators found severe violations at MU Health Care’s University Hospital in September 2020. Reports showed that security staff had provoked and pepper-sprayed patients. The findings suggested a dangerous environment that put “all patients at the facility at risk,” investigators said.
Missouri lawmakers send bill to increase funding for charter schools to governor

Missouri charter schools will see millions in increased funding under a bill headed to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk with provisions protecting money allocated to local school districts. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs, has been a three-year effort by charter school proponents to obtain more funds...
Missouri ag businesses tax credit bill passes

Missouri’s omnibus ag bill has passed the state legislature with House approval Tuesday. Missouri Cattlemen’s Executive Vice President Mike Deering calls it’s a win for all the state’s agriculture. “It has the Missouri Department of [Agriculture] tax credits in there that producers can utilize to create...
For Missouri's transgender youth and their parents, the legislature's focus causes anxiety

When Jennifer Harris Dault’s daughter Hope came out to her kindergarten class as a transgenderr girl via Zoom, no one really batted an eye. Her teachers supported her, and so did her friends. Rori Picker Neiss’s son had a similar experience when he came out as a boy. The two kids, ages 7 and 11 years old, have faced an outpouring of support from their communities and schools.
Outdated Kansas City Union Station Endures Amid U.S. Urban Decline

For this quick MEGAPOST we're stealing liberating newsworthy photos shared by taxpayer funded Union Station. In thinking about this iconic local building we're reminded that the office space market remains volatile as the effects of the COVID pandemic persist. And so many neat Union Station exhibits NEVER really paid the...
Missouri lawmakers pass eminent domain bill without Grain Belt poison pill

(Missouri Independent) – Companies looking to build large electrical transmission lines in Missouri may soon have to pay landowners more and provide more of the transmitted power to customers in the state. On Tuesday, the Missouri House passed eminent domain legislation that adds more protections for Missourians when companies...
