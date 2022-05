YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - News 11 reached out to MCAS Yuma for a statement. What they said can be read below. "We are aware of a vehicle incident involving a military High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) from MCAS Yuma colliding with a civilian vehicle near Avenue 5E and E. 32nd Street in Yuma today. We are conducting a detailed review of the incident and the events leading up to it. The health and safety of our Marines and the members of the community around us is a priority."

