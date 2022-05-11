Look up! Total blood moon lunar eclipse will be visible this weekend

ATLANTA — Sky gazers will get a glimpse of a rare total lunar eclipse over Georgia this weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the blood moon lunar eclipse will be visible starting late Sunday night into Monday morning, depending on cloud cover.

“Remember, lunar eclipses are easy to view and you need no aid or eye protection to view them!” Monahan said.

The eclipse begins at 9:32 p.m. Sunday and ends at 2:50 a.m. Monday. The peak of the eclipse will be at 12:11 a.m. Monday.

Some isolated storms are in the forecast for Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking the timing of these storms through the week.

