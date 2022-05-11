ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He's tough as an old boot!' The Hairy Bikers' Si King says pal Dave Myers remains positive following his cancer diagnosis and admits it is odd doing a solo appearance on This Morning

By Charlotte Dean, Sarah Packer For Mailonline
 1 day ago

The Hairy Bikers' Si King has offered an update on his close friend and co-host Dave Myers after the chef revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer.

During an appearance on This Morning on Wednesday, Si, 55, told viewers that his pal 'remains positive' in the wake of the news and admitted it was strange to appear on the programme without his Hairy Bikers co-host.

Dave, 65, recently went public with his diagnosis and revealed he had been undergoing chemotherapy, as he told his podcast listeners that the year ahead will be a 'quiet one'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNVzY_0faNkZ2Q00
Update: The Hairy Bikers' Si King has offered an update on his close friend and co-host Dave Myers after the chef revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer

Si branded his friend 'tough as an old boot' during a cooking segment without the chef, when hosts Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes asked how Dave was doing.

Speaking of his friend's illness, Si told the pair: 'He's doing okay. He's doing okay, he remains really positive and pretty focused on his treatment.

'He's typically Dave, he's as tough as an old boot. He's doing grand, thank you for asking.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDzWB_0faNkZ2Q00
News: Dave, 65, recently went public with his diagnosis and revealed he had been undergoing chemotherapy, as he told his podcast listeners that the year ahead will be a 'quiet one' (pictured in September 2021) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05l4vD_0faNkZ2Q00
Solo appearance: During an appearance on This Morning on Wednesday, Si, 55, told viewers that his pal 'remains positive' in the wake of the news and admitted it was strange to appear on the programme without his Hairy Bikers co-host
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdvGW_0faNkZ2Q00
How is he? Si branded his friend 'tough as an old boot' during a cooking segment without the chef, when hosts Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes asked how Dave was doing

He also revealed how weird it felt doing the segment without his fellow Hairy Biker, telling the hosts: 'It's a bit odd without my mate, I have to say but no, it's good.'

Dave recently told how he has cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy, vowing: 'I will get over this.'

Dave, who married wife Lily in 2011 after the pair met while he was filming The Hairy Bikers in Romania, has chosen not to publicly reveal the type of cancer he has.

Dave, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, revealed 'I haven't been too well recently' and 'this year is a write off', whilst reassuring fans 'the prognosis is okay.'

Speaking about his medical condition with his TV cooking partner and Hairy Biker other half, Si King he said: 'I may be a baldy biker for a while… it's simply something I have to live with.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38F4q0_0faNkZ2Q00
Support: Dave, who married wife Lily (pictured) in 2011 after the pair met while he was filming The Hairy Bikers in Romania, has chosen not to publicly reveal the type of cancer he has

Dave said: 'Anyway Kingy, I've got to come clean now, I haven't been too well recently and basically, I've got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me, I'm not going to be filming, some of the festivals I'm not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year's a bit of a write off for us.

'I have had to speak up about this because I don't want to hide under a rock, but I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need, that would be great. But look, the prognosis is okay, I'm going to be fine.'

He continued: 'I've just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, flog books, and be a happy person so within that, that's where I am.

'I may be a baldy biker for a while so it's just a warning, I don't want to make a fuss about it, I look alright bald actually.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UB0eV_0faNkZ2Q00
'I've got to come clean': Dave, who competed on Strictly in 2013, revealed 'I haven't been too well recently' and 'this year is a write off', whilst reassuring fans 'the prognosis is okay' (pictured in 2013)

Talking on their podcast The Hairy Bikers – Agony Uncles, Si replied: 'No listen, when I first met you dude you looked like an upside down Hells Angel so I like that look, I've always liked that look, you look cool' with Dave saying: 'Yeah I know, and under different circumstances I would embrace it more but I feel under these circumstances it's simply something I have to live with.'

In 2018, the TV chef, whose new book Simply Healthy Food is out on May 12, spoke about overhauling his lifestyle, after being warned by doctors when he weighed 18 stone that he was 'heading for an early grave.'

He said: 'I was a Northern carbohydrate monster who was morbidly obese six years ago and weighed over 18 stone. Si and I were warned we were morbidly obese and heading for an early grave, so our weight loss saved our lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjzKl_0faNkZ2Q00
'This year's a bit of a write off': Speaking about his medical condition with his TV cooking partner and Hairy Biker other half, Si King, he said: 'I maybe a baldy biker for a while' 

'I'm 6ft, now around 15 stone and aim to drop to 14 stone. I cycle, jog, and eat as healthily as possible. I'd never have managed to take part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 if I hadn't got healthy.'

Dave has suffered with illness in the past after being diagnosed with a cyst on his brain in 1998, and later glaucoma, which is an eye condition that can lead to blindness.

He admits worrying about his health has impacted his mental wellbeing over the years after enduring the loss of both his parents by the time he was just 23.

Dave's dad died from a stroke and his mum multiple sclerosis, causing him to 'hate anything to do with illness.'

The same year he was diagnosed with having a cyst on his brain, Dave sadly lost his fiancée to cancer, previously describing 1998 as the worst year of his life.

In celebration of his weight loss, Dave competed in Strictly with pro partner Karen Hauer, 40, and said once he was eliminated it had been a 'spectacular privilege' to take part.

Dave met best friend and co-star Si in 1995 and together the duo have gained millions of fans through their popular BBC cookery series and books, as well as their Agony Uncles podcast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sd4HY_0faNkZ2Q00
Keep dancing: Dave competed in Strictly with pro partner Karen Hauer and said once he was eliminated it had been a 'spectacular privilege' to take part 

Comments / 0

