1 injured in overnight shooting in Parkway Village

CAR BURGLARY SUSPECTS Memphis Police are looking for several men who broke into cars at three different locations around Memphis between May 9 and May 11, 2022. In each crime, the thieves drove a stolen white Infiniti to the scene, according to police. Police said two four-door sedans accompanied the stolen Infiniti at one burglary. The first two burglaries, both on May 9, happened at the Stabridge Hote and at Gateway Tire on Summer Ave., according to police. MPD said the third burglary happened at the Comfort Suites on Germantown Parkway. The men made off with cash, credit cards, clothes and even a loaded handgun, according to MPD. (Memphis Police Department)

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO