Memphis, TN

1 injured in overnight shooting in Parkway Village

By Action News 5 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is injured after a shooting overnight in Parkway...

Police: One shot, in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on South Cooper Thursday afternoon. Police say that one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers say there are two suspects, a Blake female that was wearing a red shirt and black tights and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Police respond to accident call in Midtown, find woman shot to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating an overnight shooting where a woman was found dead in Midtown. Officers initially responded to an accident call around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Poplar Avenue near The Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments. The accident call turned into a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead on the scene with gunshot wounds.
MEMPHIS, TN
Pedestrian dies in crash involving Memphis police officer on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a pedestrian crash involving a Memphis police officer on I-240. Memphis police and fire departments say someone was hit by a police vehicle on I-240 at Lamar Avenue Friday morning. According to MPD, the pedestrian attempted to run across...
MEMPHIS, TN
PHOTOS: Memphis car burglars, police say

CAR BURGLARY SUSPECTS Memphis Police are looking for several men who broke into cars at three different locations around Memphis between May 9 and May 11, 2022. In each crime, the thieves drove a stolen white Infiniti to the scene, according to police. Police said two four-door sedans accompanied the stolen Infiniti at one burglary. The first two burglaries, both on May 9, happened at the Stabridge Hote and at Gateway Tire on Summer Ave., according to police. MPD said the third burglary happened at the Comfort Suites on Germantown Parkway. The men made off with cash, credit cards, clothes and even a loaded handgun, according to MPD. (Memphis Police Department)
MEMPHIS, TN
12-year-old shot, in non-critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Faxon Avenue Wednesday evening. Officers say that a 12-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur by a private vehicle before officers made the scene. The juvenile is in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information available at this time. This...
MEMPHIS, TN
12-year-old boy shot after woman fires into crowd, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in a drive-by. Memphis Police said the alleged shooter fired shots at a house where the child was playing, but the story continues. According to police, they took 35-year-old Latorya Lemons into custody for harassment earlier in the week. She was released the day before the 12-year-old boy was shot.
MEMPHIS, TN
One person shot in Fox Meadows, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot in Fox Meadows on Wednesday night. At approximately 8:30 PM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at Baptist East. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, but was later airlifted to Regional One, police said. Police...
MEMPHIS, TN
Shots fired in Arkansas leads to vehicles stolen from Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A shots fired call in Marion, Arkansas leads local authorities to find two stolen cars from Memphis. According to the Marion Police Department, officers responded to the shots fired call on Highway 77 near N. Currie on Wednesday before 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they spoke to several witnesses and collected spent shell […]
MEMPHIS, TN
2 arrested after shots fired in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after a woman reported being shot at multiple times while she was in her vehicle. Marcus McClendon, 27, and Laquanda Matthews, 40, both of Dyersburg faces charges. Dyersburg police responded to Lipford Circle on May 12 around 1 a.m. for a...
DYERSBURG, TN
35-year-old man in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in east Shelby County (Memphis, TN)

35-year-old man in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in east Shelby County (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday afternoon, a 35-year-old man suffered critical injuries following a single-vehicle accident in east Shelby County. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at about 1:30 p.m. on Goodlett Farms Parkway, east of Whitten Road [...]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Memphis teen indicted for another teen’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says a 17-year-old has been indicted for the shooting death of another teen. The DA’s office says Javon White was indicted on one count of second degree murder Tuesday. The shooting happened on August 31, 2021 at Riverview Park in the 1800 block of Kansas Street. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
PHOTOS: Woman seriously injured in shooting near UofM

PHOTOS: Woman seriously injured in shooting near UofM Officers responded to a shooting on Mynders near the University of Memphis Wednesday evening around 5:30. A woman was hit. The suspect was in a gray Nissan Altima, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
MPD: 2 arrested after shot fired at officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a shot was reportedly fired at a Memphis Police officer. The incident reportedly happened April 27. Police say an officer was on patrol in the area of South Parkway and Texas Street when he heard gunshots. Memphis Police say the officer went to investigate […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Dyersburg man accused of stalking, firing shots at woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Dyersburg man has been charged after police say he followed a woman and fired shots at her early Thursday morning. Dyersburg police responded to a possible active shooting incident at Lipford Circle around 1 a.m. The 24-year-old victim told investigators the suspect, later identified as Marcus McClendon, 27, followed her from her […]
DYERSBURG, TN
Body found on Jackson-Raymond Road identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The identity of the body found on Jackson-Raymond Road has been released. Investigators said Isaiah Roderick Evans, 18, of Ridgeland, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Monday, May 2. His body was found on Jackson-Raymond Road near McFarland Road. The case is being considered a homicide investigation. Anyone with […]
JACKSON, MS

