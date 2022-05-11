Former Kuemper standout Berg honored by on All-GPAC team

Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell was named the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year on Wednesday, when the conference announced its postseason awards. Bredwell was one of seven Huskers to earn recognition on an All-Big Ten team, tying Northwestern for the most selections in the league. Bredwell is the first...
When the Buena Vista University softball team was knocked out of the American Rivers Conference last weekend in Storm Lake, it had a nervous next couple of days. The Beavers were the No. 1 seed in the tournament by being the regular-season champions, but they got knocked out in the tournament semifinals by Wartburg.
Senior reliever Tyler Martin has been dismissed by the Nebraska baseball program for violation of team rules, Cornhuskers coach Will Bolts says per team insider Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald. No further detail was given on said violations. Martin made 20 appearances on the mound this season, notching 24...
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — For 17 straight years Buena Vista baseball has been a mainstay in the American Rivers Conference baseball tournament. The Beavers enter the 2022 tournament as the top seed after winning their first regular season championship since 2014 with a 26-12 record overall and an 18-6 mark in league play. BV […]
OGALLALA – The Sidney Red Raider boys track team won five events and took second in seven others to run away with the team title in the B-6 Track and Field Meet in Ogallala on Tuesday. The Raiders 124 team points outdistanced Lexington, who finished the day with 92 points.
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Northwest girls soccer team took their talents to Omaha for the first time ever today to face off against Columbus Scotus in the B State Championship. Down 4-0 at the half, Lexie Lillenthal scored on a free kick for the teams only goal of the game. The Vikings would come up short today 5-1 the final. Northwest finishes 15-3 overall on the season and have eleven freshman coming back for next year to take on a new season.
FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista High School graduate and current minor league baseball player Chase Silseth was recently announced as Southern League Player of the Month for his efforts with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, based out of Madison, Alabama. Silseth, an 11th-round draft pick in 2021 by the Los...
The final signing ceremony for Laramie High School students pursuing athletics or activities in college was on Tuesday night. The event featured nine students with only eight able to make this event. Senior Landon Whisenant signed to play Division I soccer at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. Landon...
Story by Mid-Plains Community College Communications. North Platte Community College volleyball player Madison Neely has signed a letter of intent to play for Peru State College. She is the second NPCC volleyball player to transfer to Peru State. Neely’s teammate, Allie Schneider, announced her intentions in April. “I chose...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw will retire on June 30 after 43 years coaching college basketball. Speraw began his career as a graduate assistant under Lute Olson on Iowa’s 1980 Final Four team and ended it as a 12-year assistant under Fran McCaffery. The Sioux City, Iowa, native helped guide the […]
SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School senior Anna Fenton finally got to play in nice weather, and she took full advantage of it. Fenton shot an 18-hole score of 73 on Tuesday at Floyd Park Golf Course, and she claimed the Missouri River Conference individual championship. “It’s a...
