Baseball

Former Kuemper standout Berg honored by on All-GPAC team

 2 days ago

Sand Hills Express

Nebraska Softball Players Honored by Big Ten Conference

Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell was named the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year on Wednesday, when the conference announced its postseason awards. Bredwell was one of seven Huskers to earn recognition on an All-Big Ten team, tying Northwestern for the most selections in the league. Bredwell is the first...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Buena Vista softball breaks 24-year national tournament drought

When the Buena Vista University softball team was knocked out of the American Rivers Conference last weekend in Storm Lake, it had a nervous next couple of days. The Beavers were the No. 1 seed in the tournament by being the regular-season champions, but they got knocked out in the tournament semifinals by Wartburg.
STORM LAKE, IA
The Spun

Nebraska Senior Baseball Player Dismissed From Team

Senior reliever Tyler Martin has been dismissed by the Nebraska baseball program for violation of team rules, Cornhuskers coach Will Bolts says per team insider Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald. No further detail was given on said violations. Martin made 20 appearances on the mound this season, notching 24...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney boys, McCook girls claim B-6 track and field championships

OGALLALA – The Sidney Red Raider boys track team won five events and took second in seven others to run away with the team title in the B-6 Track and Field Meet in Ogallala on Tuesday. The Raiders 124 team points outdistanced Lexington, who finished the day with 92 points.
OGALLALA, NE
KSNB Local4

Northwest girls soccer fall to Columbus Scotus 5-1 in B State Championship

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Northwest girls soccer team took their talents to Omaha for the first time ever today to face off against Columbus Scotus in the B State Championship. Down 4-0 at the half, Lexie Lillenthal scored on a free kick for the teams only goal of the game. The Vikings would come up short today 5-1 the final. Northwest finishes 15-3 overall on the season and have eleven freshman coming back for next year to take on a new season.
OMAHA, NE
Laramie Live

Eight Laramie High School Students Sign for College

The final signing ceremony for Laramie High School students pursuing athletics or activities in college was on Tuesday night. The event featured nine students with only eight able to make this event. Senior Landon Whisenant signed to play Division I soccer at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. Landon...
LARAMIE, WY
Baseball
Sports
North Platte Post

Neely to continue volleyball career at Peru State

Story by Mid-Plains Community College Communications. North Platte Community College volleyball player Madison Neely has signed a letter of intent to play for Peru State College. She is the second NPCC volleyball player to transfer to Peru State. Neely’s teammate, Allie Schneider, announced her intentions in April. “I chose...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Bishop Heelan wins Missouri River girls golf meet

SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School senior Anna Fenton finally got to play in nice weather, and she took full advantage of it. Fenton shot an 18-hole score of 73 on Tuesday at Floyd Park Golf Course, and she claimed the Missouri River Conference individual championship. “It’s a...
SIOUX CITY, IA

