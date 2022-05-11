Former Kuemper standout Berg honored by on All-GPAC team

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Northwest girls soccer team took their talents to Omaha for the first time ever today to face off against Columbus Scotus in the B State Championship. Down 4-0 at the half, Lexie Lillenthal scored on a free kick for the teams only goal of the game. The Vikings would come up short today 5-1 the final. Northwest finishes 15-3 overall on the season and have eleven freshman coming back for next year to take on a new season.

