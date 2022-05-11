Motorcycle Rider Dies, Truck Driver Arrested In Springfield Crash

On May 5 at 5:43 a.m. officers with the West Plains Police Department were dispatched for a hit and run traffic crash. The caller advised a bicyclist had been struck by a red car on U.S. Highway 63 near Elmore Drive in West Plains, MO. The officers that arrived in...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash Tuesday evening in west Springfield. Steven J. Janssen, 20, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died in the crash in the area of West Bypass and Grand. Investigators say Janssen’s Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound in the outside lane...
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shares his secrets for growing tomatoes. Police say everyone is okay after a driver smashed into a Great Clips in Springfield on Tuesday. Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to use a split-shot rig. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mike and Rick show you how to catch...
Highway 17, MO. – A man from Fulton, AR has been injured in an afternoon crash yesterday, 15 miles south of West Plains. Jeffery Summerhill, 49, was traveling Southbound in a 2021 Jeep Rubicon, when at roughly 2:45 PM, he crashed. The crash reportedly occurred when Summerhill left the roadway, struck an embankment, went airborne, and overturned when it impacted the ground again.
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the motorcycle rider who died Tuesday in a crash at West Bypass and Grand. Steven Janssen, 20, from Illinois died when a pickup turned in front of him. The driver of the truck was arrested for DWI.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Springfield plastic surgeon has been charged with assault after police said they had assaulted their Uber driver. According to a probable cause statement, Bharat Shah, 56, had called police reporting that their Uber driver was refusing to stop and was hitting him. “He also stated to dispatch that he was going to […]
(KTTS News) — A child was hurt when an SUV crashed into the Great Clips salon near Campbell and Walnut Lawn. It happened Wednesday morning in Springfield. Police say the driver skipped the curb and went through the glass windows. KY3 says the child was hurt by broken glass.
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in a crash in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Zachary Kitchen, 35, of Gerald, was driving on Route H, at Crestwood Avenue, when he ran off the side of the road and overturned. Kitchen had to be extricated from his...
AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora Police Department has confirmed a plane went down near the Aurora Airport at about 10:47 am on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The pilot was the only person on board the plane, according to the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District’s Facebook page. The Aurora Fire Department says he was life-flighted to […]
(Jefferson County) An 18-year-old male from Festus was killed in a car accident off of northbound US-61 in Jefferson County early Wednesday morning. Highway patrol says Egan Hammon was driving a 2003 Chevy Tracker when he crossed the center line and began sliding and rotating in a counter clockwise manner. Hammon traveled off the left side of the road, down a small embankment, and went airborne over a private driveway and struck a wooden fence post. After impacting the ground with its right front-end, the vehicle overturned, ejecting Hammon in the process. Hammon was pronounced dead by Joachim Plattin Ambulance personnel shortly after midnight Wednesday morning.
OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider was transported to an Overland Park hospital with serious injuries after a crash off K-10 highway Wednesday afternoon in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday as a motorcycle that was headed west on K-10 was taking the...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are looking for a man accused of trespassing and trying to steal a catalytic converter in south Springfield. Investigators are looking for 30-year-old Jeremiah Scott Steadman. He’s wanted on a warrant for second-degree burglary in Greene County. Deputy Paige Ripee says the...
Mike Howell describes the incident as terrifying and says he's grateful he made it out without any life-threatening injuries.
The post Jefferson City man suffers injuries after being attacked by pit bulls appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 5 p.m. reports of a crash at 7th and Maiden Lane alerted Joplin Dispatch. On scene Cpl Brett Davis tells us three vehicles were involved and one ended on its side. GOOGLE MAP LOCATION OF CRASH. USE FINGERS TO ZOOM OR PAN THE AREA. Partial lane closures in north and south lanes of Maiden Lane...
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a man wanted for a carjacking last month has been arrested in Iowa. The suspect stole a blue 2011 Chevy Impala on April 30 from the Kum & Go near Republic and Glenstone.
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway following an early Thursday morning shooting in North County. Before 1 a.m. gunfire rang out on Lalite Ave and Wilborn Drive where a man was struck by a bullet. Neighbors told News 4 they heard about 50 shots being fired from two different cars.
NEAR MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash killing a woman from Crane, Mo. Earnestine Smith, 77, died in the crash Tuesday afternoon on Route T near Marionville. Investigators say Smith’s Ford Focus struck a stopped vehicle, hit a utility pole, and overturned. She...
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - A Bonne Terre man was killed in a Tuesday morning crash just south of Festus in Jefferson County. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2017 Jeep Cherokee didn’t stop at a flashing red signal and hit the front left side of a 2013 Ford E-Series.
Comments / 0