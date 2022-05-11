ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Motorcycle Rider Dies, Truck Driver Arrested In Springfield Crash

By Hewson Beattie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTTS News) — A motorcyclist died in a crash Tuesday at West Bypass and...

Motorcyclist Identified After Deadly Crash

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the motorcycle rider who died Tuesday in a crash at West Bypass and Grand. Steven Janssen, 20, from Illinois died when a pickup turned in front of him. The driver of the truck was arrested for DWI.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Driver Crashes Into Great Clips Salon, Child Hurt

(KTTS News) — A child was hurt when an SUV crashed into the Great Clips salon near Campbell and Walnut Lawn. It happened Wednesday morning in Springfield. Police say the driver skipped the curb and went through the glass windows. KY3 says the child was hurt by broken glass.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
