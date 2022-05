The 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is back in 2022 after a two year hiatus. It's one of the largest single-day food drives in the state and in the country. It helps stock the shelves of emergency food pantries across the state at a crucial time of increased demand as school gets out and many children don't have school meal programs. 1 in 7 Utah children are unsure where their next meal will come from.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO