5 essential foods: see the price difference between three supermarkets in McMinnville

Freepik

According to the US Department of Labor, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.2% in March, representing the biggest monthly increase since September 2005. And that’s why comparing prices is essential for anyone who wants to save money every month.

To contextualize the economic scenario, it is worth remembering that inflation in the United States increased by 8.3% in the last 12 months, highlighting the rise in food and fuel prices.

And since all savings are welcome, even in elements that are essential to buy in the supermarkets, we have separated a comparative list that will help you to save money. Check it below.

Milk’s price (1 gallon)

At Kroger: $ 4,29

At Save A Lot: $ 4,19

At Walmart: $ 3,91

Cereal’s Price (Cheerios)

At Kroger: $ 3,69

At Save A Lot: $ 4,95 (Large Size)

At Walmart: $ 3,28

Egg’s price

At Kroger: $ 2,50

At Save A Lot: $ 2,49

At Walmart: $ 2,66

Chicken’s price

At Kroger: $ 8,79

At Save A Lot: $ 8,78

At Walmart: $ 9,60

Sugar’s price

At Kroger (Imperial): $ 1,89

Save A Lot (Ginger Evans): $ 2,65

Walmart (Great value): $ 2,12