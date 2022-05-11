ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 essential foods: see the price difference between three supermarkets in McMinnville

Warren County News Digest
 2 days ago

Freepik

According to the US Department of Labor, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.2% in March, representing the biggest monthly increase since September 2005. And that’s why comparing prices is essential for anyone who wants to save money every month.

To contextualize the economic scenario, it is worth remembering that inflation in the United States increased by 8.3% in the last 12 months, highlighting the rise in food and fuel prices.

And since all savings are welcome, even in elements that are essential to buy in the supermarkets, we have separated a comparative list that will help you to save money. Check it below.

Milk’s price (1 gallon)

At Kroger: $ 4,29

At Save A Lot: $ 4,19

At Walmart: $ 3,91

Cereal’s Price (Cheerios)

At Kroger: $ 3,69

At Save A Lot: $ 4,95 (Large Size)

At Walmart: $ 3,28

Egg’s price

At Kroger: $ 2,50

At Save A Lot: $ 2,49

At Walmart: $ 2,66

Chicken’s price

At Kroger: $ 8,79

At Save A Lot: $ 8,78

At Walmart: $ 9,60

Sugar’s price

At Kroger (Imperial): $ 1,89

Save A Lot (Ginger Evans): $ 2,65

Walmart (Great value): $ 2,12

WSMV

Not filling up your gas tanks may cost more

Nurses from all over the country are heading to Nashville for Vaught’s sentencing. Hear from some nurses who will be protesting. Murfreesboro Police release video of burglar breaking into business. Serial 'rock burglar' strikes again. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The serial rock burglar strikes again! Surveillance video shows...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Life’s sweet at Journey Farm Bakery

When life gave Shawna Keeney an abandoned dairy barn, she made a bakery. That’s not as odd as it seems because atop Keeney’s wish list was to have a commercial kitchen. In November 2020 she opened Journey Farm Bakery, which sits barely inside Wilson County, about halfway between Lebanon and Murfreesboro.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogatrend.com

TVFCU Accepting Applications for $100,000 Idea Leap Grant

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) celebrated National Small Business Week by opening applications for its Fifth Annual Idea Leap Grant. Eligible businesses within TVFCU’s 13-county service area can now apply for a chance to receive one of five grants totaling $100,000. To qualify, businesses need to have been in operation for at least one year and have fewer than 25 employees. TVFCU is offering one grand prize of $50,000; one first-place prize of $20,000 and three runner-up $10,000 grants.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wilsonpost.com

Ms. Cheap: Make sweet memories with a visit to a U-pick berry farm

One of the things I most look forward to in May is strawberry picking time, especially when I can take our grandchildren on a berry picking expedition. Thankfully, Middle Tennessee is full of farms that allow — encourage — individuals and families to come pick your own berries from their hundreds of strawberry plants. And I have to say fresh berries just off the vine are a sweet treat like no other.
CASTALIAN SPRINGS, TN
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Knoxville, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Chesapeake's is a nice, contemporary restaurant that specializes in seafood. It's a great choice for groups of people who have different tastes. They serve everything from shellfish to steak, so even if your party has some picky eaters, you'll be able to find something you all like for dinner. You'll also find quality desserts like cheesecake and brownie-a-la-mode to finish off your meal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Police Warning about various Scams

The Tullahoma Police Department has been made aware of several different “scams” being perpetrated against our citizens recently. Please remember that:. 1. Government agencies will never ask for payment in the form of gift cards or prepaid credit cards. 2. Verify who you are speaking to, and don’t...
TULLAHOMA, TN
newstalk941.com

Biz Foundry Celebrates New Sparta Location Thursday

The Biz Foundry will officially celebrate the opening of a new Sparta office at a ribbon cutting Thursday. President Jeff Brown said the new location marks the third in the region that provides entrepreneurs office space as they try to start a company. “We’re charged with developing the entrepreneurial ecosystem...
SPARTA, TN
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Huntsville, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you need a brief respite from the madness of your daily life, pull into our colorful yellow and black painted van. Be welcomed by the aroma of hot, juicy burgers, great local beer, and easy comfort food, grab your family or friends and drop into our shoebox bistro. Enjoy an evening with us and your favorite brew.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Hickory Pit Bar-B-Que is a family-owned and -operated restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The restaurant has been named the best barbecue spot in the city by local sources, and it is also ranked in USA Today's top 10 barbecue restaurants in the country. The Hickory Pit offers dine-in and carryout options, as well as catering services. Some of the most popular menu items include its famous hickory smoked pork plate and its pecan wood smoked prime rib sandwich. The restaurant also has an extensive beer selection that includes craft brews from several different breweries around the country along with a few international brands. Some of the beers available on tap include SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale, Woodchuck Amber Hard Cider, and Oskar Blues Ten Fidy Russian Imperial Stout.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

75 MILLION DOLLAR THEME PARK COMING TO SEVIER COUNTY

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An international entertainment company will build their first American theme park near the Tennessee entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park after agreeing to a deal with The Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians. The Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians Tribal Council approved $75...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
