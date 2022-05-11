ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

DaMother Of DaBaby’s First Child Responds To DaniLeigh’s Angie Martinez Interview, Says She’s Just ‘Looking For Sympathy’

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbBX8_0faNhDtt00

DaSaga continues between DaBaby and the mothers of his children, Meme and DaniLeigh .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ME7KX_0faNhDtt00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

On Tuesday, May 10, DaniLeigh sat down with Angie Martinez to talk about her life since becoming a mother, opening up about that infamous IG Live feud with the father of her child, DaBaby.

“It was very triggering, very sad,” the singer said about the public fight. “I wish it didn’t happen because I don’t want my baby to see that later on in life.”

DaniLeigh also denied the rapper’s repeated claims that she was his “side chick” at the time, instead describing their relationship as “toxic” and “off and on.”

“Me and Baby had … been together for about like, three years on and off,” she told Martinez. “It was toxic. You know, we had our really good times. […] We broke up a lot. There was a lot of on and offs,” she added. “During that time, I definitely wasn’t his side piece.”

Following the release of this interview, the mother of DaBaby’s other child, Meme, wasted no time in responding to DaniLeigh’s claims. While she wasn’t mentioned in the conversation, it seems like she’s upset with the singer’s attempt to look for “sympathy” after she took part in what was, admittedly, a very toxic relationship.

“Side chick tried to turn main chick, while throwing rocks and hiding ya hand…” Meme wrote on her Instagram Story last night.

“[And] now looking for sympathy from the world. FOH, my silence done saved a lot of face,” she continued. “Feel how y’all wanna feel but ain’t another person gone holla bout ‘holding Meme accountable.’ I be quiet but y’all still find some way to tear down my character.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Meme continued, “Ain’t never been bitter or mad [and] funny thing is I was being attacked for a year and some change. but ain’t never look to play victim… I sat my ass back and let everything unfold. Karma just a b***h but we already knew that.”

She went on to conclude her statement by saying that “anytime [she] ever said something to a hoe is cause they came for [her] first,” seemingly saying that she only came after DaniLeigh last year due to her previous comments.

For now, DaniLeigh hasn’t responded to Meme’s IG Stories—but Meme’s being backed up by DaBabyDaddy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MMEnI_0faNhDtt00

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty

Hit the flip for DaBaby’s comments on DaniLeigh’s interview.

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Romeo Miller receiving hate mail from female fans after becoming a dad

Where is the love? Romeo Miller has received a lot of hate mail from female fans since the arrival of his first child. The rapper, actor and son of hip-hop icon Master P announced in February that he and his girlfriend, Drew Sangster, had welcomed a baby girl. Miller, 32, has since posted a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his daughter, whom he calls Baby R. But the proud new dad tells Page Six exclusively, “I have lost a lot of fans. A lot of females sent me hate mail when I had my daughter because a lot of people felt like...
ACCIDENTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Moneybagg Yo's Baby Mama Chyna Santana Has Reportedly Passed Away

Moneybagg Yo may be in mourning. On Friday, April 29th, reports surfaced online that one of the Memphis native's baby mamas – a woman named Chyna Santana – has passed away, leaving behind three children she shared with the rapper, as per HipHopDX. The news initially came out...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

DaniLeigh Talks ‘Toxic’ Relationship With DaBaby in New Interview

Click here to read the full article. DaniLeigh is speaking out about her relationship with rapper DaBaby, the father of their daughter. The pair’s contentious relationship was made public in November 2021, when the rapper called the police on DaniLeigh, claiming she had assaulted him during a fight; the incident was streamed on Instagram Live, and DaniLeigh was eventually charged with two counts of assault. DaniLeigh opened up about her “on and off” relationship with DaBaby in a new interview with Angie Martinez. “It was toxic. We had our really good times. We were in love,” she said. “He had his little...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Rapper Benzino Threatens To Leave Coi Leray’s Life After Defending Eminem

Rapper Benzino clashed with his daughter, rapper CoiLeray, on Twitter after she defended rapper Eminem’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “I’m about love, equality, respect and forgiveness. I have nothing against Eminem, 25 years of my life all I know is he a very talented artist and actor ! (8 Mile was great) Let’s build bridges and get over them before you burn the bridge and burn with it.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
Person
Danileigh
Person
Angie Martinez
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ig Live#Instagram Story
Power 102.9 NoCo

Previously Unseen Video of DaBaby’s Deadly 2018 Walmart Shooting Surfaces

Unseen video of a deadly 2018 shooting that DaBaby was involved in at a North Carolina Walmart has surfaced. Tonight (April 24), Rolling Stone posted previously unreleased security footage of DaBaby's 2018 altercation that left 19-year-old Jaylin Craig dead. The "Rockstar" rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, reportedly faced a charge of carrying a concealed weapon following the shooting, but was never prosecuted for Craig's death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Shaquille O'Neal Blames Himself for Divorce from Ex-Wife Shaunie: 'It Was All Me'

Shaquille O'Neal is opening up about his 2011 divorce from ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal. On the Tuesday episode of The Pivot Podcast, the NBA legend discussed his career, relationships and regrets. The former Los Angeles Lakers player, 50, also explained why he blames himself for the end of his marriage to Shaunie, who split from Shaq in 2009 after getting married in 2002.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Offset Calls Blended Family with Cardi B a 'Blessing,' Says She Treats His Kids Like Her Own

Offset is raving about how wife Cardi B embraces her role as a stepmother. In a recent interview with Essence for the magazine's cover story, the 30-year-old Migos rapper opened up about his blended family with his wife. Offset and Cardi, 29, are parents to daughter Kulture, 3, and son Wave, 7 months. Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.
RELATIONSHIPS
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy