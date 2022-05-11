DaMother Of DaBaby’s First Child Responds To DaniLeigh’s Angie Martinez Interview, Says She’s Just ‘Looking For Sympathy’

DaSaga continues between DaBaby and the mothers of his children, Meme and DaniLeigh .

On Tuesday, May 10, DaniLeigh sat down with Angie Martinez to talk about her life since becoming a mother, opening up about that infamous IG Live feud with the father of her child, DaBaby.

“It was very triggering, very sad,” the singer said about the public fight. “I wish it didn’t happen because I don’t want my baby to see that later on in life.”

DaniLeigh also denied the rapper’s repeated claims that she was his “side chick” at the time, instead describing their relationship as “toxic” and “off and on.”

“Me and Baby had … been together for about like, three years on and off,” she told Martinez. “It was toxic. You know, we had our really good times. […] We broke up a lot. There was a lot of on and offs,” she added. “During that time, I definitely wasn’t his side piece.”

Following the release of this interview, the mother of DaBaby’s other child, Meme, wasted no time in responding to DaniLeigh’s claims. While she wasn’t mentioned in the conversation, it seems like she’s upset with the singer’s attempt to look for “sympathy” after she took part in what was, admittedly, a very toxic relationship.

“Side chick tried to turn main chick, while throwing rocks and hiding ya hand…” Meme wrote on her Instagram Story last night. “[And] now looking for sympathy from the world. FOH, my silence done saved a lot of face,” she continued. “Feel how y’all wanna feel but ain’t another person gone holla bout ‘holding Meme accountable.’ I be quiet but y’all still find some way to tear down my character.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Meme continued, “Ain’t never been bitter or mad [and] funny thing is I was being attacked for a year and some change. but ain’t never look to play victim… I sat my ass back and let everything unfold. Karma just a b***h but we already knew that.” She went on to conclude her statement by saying that “anytime [she] ever said something to a hoe is cause they came for [her] first,” seemingly saying that she only came after DaniLeigh last year due to her previous comments.

For now, DaniLeigh hasn’t responded to Meme’s IG Stories—but Meme’s being backed up by DaBabyDaddy.

Hit the flip for DaBaby’s comments on DaniLeigh’s interview.