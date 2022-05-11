Hand2Hand expands program to feed more hungry kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan nonprofit is expanding its services and location to feed even more hungry kids.

Hand2Hand is an organization that words to bring food to children over the weekends and extended breaks. It announced on Wednesday that it would be adding service to 25 new schools to its mission, bringing the total to 256 schools serving 8,418 students in 40 districts across West Michigan, according to a release.

Hand2Hand was able to do this because of an expansion to a larger building last summer. The new building used to be a grocery store, but now houses offices, a food packing room and more warehouse space. The funding for the move was provided by a capital campaign where community members, businesses and granters raised $1.9M in 8 months.

Through Hand2Hand, students at participating schools can receive a backpack full of 10-12 nourishing foods to take home on the weekends and over extended breaks.

“Weekends and extended school breaks are the most vulnerable time for students who may go home to empty cupboards and refrigerators, making child hunger, anxiety, and difficulty in school a painful reality,” said Cheri Honderd, founder and executive director of Hand2Hand in a statement.

To see if there is a Hand2Hand program near you, contact your local school. To view a complete list of partnering schools, go to the Hand2Hand website .

In order to make this project work, Hand2Hand needs more businesses, volunteers and church partners. If you are interested in getting involved, visit the Hand2Hand website or email Emily Bult, Community Engagement Manager, at emily@h2hkids.org.

