Rain chances return for us late week

By Tony Chiavaroli
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kh6d_0faNgHy400

We’ve got another wonderful outlook on hand for our Wednesday! Sunshine will work to hold on today, with highs on pace to hit the mid-70s for the coast, and the upper 70s inland. Changes are coming tomorrow.

Be mindful of storm and rain chances that are currently slated to return later on Thursday through the start of next weekend. Any precipitation tomorrow will remain spotty, as you best shot at heavier rainfall looks to be during a good portion of the day on Friday, as a low pressure system presses its way towards us.

Heavier rain is likely for the morning there, so please have an umbrella handy. Isolated storm chances will be back at it Saturday afternoon as well, as temperatures and humidity rise.

TODAY: Later clouds mix in for the coast. Warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with most lows in the mid-50s.

THURSDAY: Limited peeks of sun with some isolated showers and storms. Highs mostly in the low 70s.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

