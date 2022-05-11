ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Please tell me what side you're going to shoot, my family are watching': Troyes keeper Jessy Moulin reveals bizarre chat with Neymar before the PSG star took a penalty against him, as the Brazilian laughs it off before slotting past him anyway

Goalkeepers often do their homework to study which way a player is going to go from the penalty spot, but Troyes keeper Jessy Moulin had another idea in mind to thwart Neymar - asking the man himself.

Moulin was up against Neymar from 12 yards when Kylian Mbappe was hauled down in the area, with the Brazilian stepping up to take the penalty. But the former Barcelona star was left baffled when the Troyes shot-stopper started speaking to him before he took the spot kick.

He has now revealed exactly what he said to Neymar, admitting he asked him to give him a hint of which way he would shoot - because he wanted to impress his family who were watching at home.

Neymar had a bizarre interaction with Troyes keeper Jessy Moulin before taking a penalty 
He asked Neymar to tell him which side he was going down so he could impress his family 

Moulin - who is 36 but has spent much of his career as a substitute goalkeeper - spoke of their hilarious interaction.

'I come to see him and I say: "Do you know that if I stop the penalty, I'm a star?".' as reported by Marca.

'He laughs and I say to him: "Please tell me at least the side where you are going to shoot. There's my mum, my dad, my brothers, my wife watching and I wish they were proud of me".'

Neymar was having none of his tricks and dismissed his bizarre request - and ended up slotting home into the corner to put PSG 2-0 up.

Neymar laughed off his request and slotted past him to put PSG 2-0 up on Sunday night 
Troyes had the last laugh, though as they pegged PSG back to claim a stunning draw 

'So he laughed and he said to me: "Choose a side yourself". I answered: "You tell me". He wouldn't give me a hint so I stayed in the middle. And he shoots really well.'

But it was Moulin who had the last laugh - as his side mounted an impressive comeback to peg the French champions back and snatch a draw.

Ike Ugbo pulled one back just before half time and then Florian Tardieu scored the equaliser from the penalty spot.

