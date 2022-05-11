ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation drops to 8.3% – but here’s why it’s bad for YOU

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
INFLATION dropped slightly to 8.3% in April after hitting a 40-year-high of 8.5% in March 2022.

This is just the second month since December 2020 when overall inflation did not rise, according to new data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Inflation remains high, but has cooled off since March

Today's inflation numbers are still far higher than the 4.2% mark from April 2021.

The April inflation numbers come on the heels of the month's employment report, which showed the job market is largely holding steady.

The report also follows the news of the Federal Reserve raising short-term interest rates by half a percentage point in an effort to slow inflation.

It was the Fed's second hike this year and the largest hike in two decades.

While no one likes to hear that inflation remains high, the economic outlook for the US this year and next is good," said Laura Adams, MBA, a personal finance expert with Finder.com.

"The wild card is what role Covid variants could play in our nation’s health and businesses, especially if there were to be another lockdown."

Where prices are rising

March's scorching inflation numbers were largely fueled by skyrocketing energy costs - oil was up 22% and gasoline up 18.3%.

The trend stalled in April 2022, but prices continued to rise in other areas.

Oil prices rose 2.7% in April, while the cost of gasoline declined by 6.1%.

For the 12 months since April 2021, oil is up 80.5%, and gasoline remains up 43.6% for the year.

Food prices rose 0.9% in April and are up 9.4% in the last year, while housing costs jumped 0.5% for the month and 5.1% in the last 12 months.

The highest single category increase was in transportation services, where prices ticked up 3.1% in April.

The all items consumer price index was up 0.3% in April, but inflation may finally be starting to ease up after peaking at 8.5% in March.

Prior to April, the CPI rose by at least 0.4% every month since September 2021.

How to save as prices stay high

As inflation continues to hurt consumers nationwide, we compiled strategies you can use to save money.

As the value of the consumer dollar weakens – earning cash back on purchases is one way to navigate around it. You can do this by using major sites including Rakuten and Ibotta.

Moreover, there are credit cards that will offer you cash back including from Target, Discover, and Walgreens.

You can also manage costs by avoiding sitting stationary while in park with the car running and watching your speed.

To combat the high cost of gas, we also put together a list of five apps you can use to save money when fueling up.

And as grocery prices continue to tick upward, we found ways you can save at the supermarket too.

If you're struggling to keep up with prices, check out these ways to save hundreds while shopping online.

Plus, a look at how US inflation compares to other parts of the world.

