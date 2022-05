Hospitals must think outside the box if they hope to survive the challenges caused by labor shortages, rising payroll costs, and supply chain disruptions. — It is no secret that to retain workers many hospitals and healthcare systems have had to increase pay rates for different employees. Those same organizations struggled during the pandemic to maintain revenues as elective procedures were delayed and low-reimbursement COVID-19 care dominated—resulting in a significant threat to profit margins.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO