FAYETTEVILLE — Transfer wide receiver Matt Landers could be catching passes again in Reynolds Razorback Stadium this fall. Landers, 6-5, 200, caught two passes for 27 yards against the Hogs in Sam Pittman’s first game as head coach at Arkansas. Landers was with the University of Georgia then. Following that season he transferred to Toledo where he played in 2021. While helping Georgia defeat the Hogs did you ever think you would be on that other sideline in two years?

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 19 HOURS AGO