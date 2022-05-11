‘All Bikes Welcome’ during National Bike Month

Food truck season has officially taken off for the summer season, and in Northwest Arkansas, food trucks can be found parked from Bentonville to Fayetteville and towns in between. While food truck courts are not a new concept for any city in NWA, The Boardwalk, the region’s newest food truck stop, is now up and running at 3445 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale.
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Greater Hot Springs is Emilee Webb. This is her first time to the Miss Arkansas Competition. She attends Ouachita Baptist University where she is a sophomore majoring in English and Political Science. She is a native of Poyen. At Miss Arkansas, she will do a tap dance to "Soul Man." Her social impact initiative is "Foster the Future."
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ar. – If you ever visit downtown Eureka Springs, you’ll probably do a lot of walking. But what’s underneath those streets might surprise you. OzarksFirst recently went on the Underground Eureka Walking Tour. Head tour guide David Riordan showed a crew around. “There are three-quarters of a million tourists who come to Eureka […]
As we impatiently wait for spring to arrive, we thought we’d spend our time exploring just. how many things there are to do in Bella Vista. Fun fact, it is one of the most. outdoor-oriented towns in NWA. With over 150 miles of mountain biking and multi-use trails, 7 recreation lakes, 6 golf courses, disc golf, pickleball courts, and much more, it is.
There are always great things to do in the Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Listen to Heather Baker’s Weekend Plans every Friday morning on 103.7 the Buzz. Thursday, May 12. What: Stranger Things L80’s Night.
Fueled by connection and sparked by confidence, the Spark Foundation and Girls on the Run are teaming up for a Spring 5K. Watch as we sit down with Olivia Holt and Carey Ashworth to learn how you can get involved with the upcoming race.
MURFREESBORO, Ark. — The Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas is one of the only places in the world that allows the public to search for real diamonds. Here are the ten largest diamonds ever found there since it was established as a state park in 1972:
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Perched on the crest of West Mountain above the town of Eureka Springs is the historic 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa. The hotel was built by the Eureka Springs Improvement Company and the Frisco Railroad and was designed by Isaac L. Taylor, a well-known Missouri architect. During the late 1880s, people […]
BENTON COUNTY, Ark — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) Runway Rovers program started in 2017 but took a break during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Now it's back and looking for more volunteers to share their furry friends with passengers. Let's meet the dogs on duty!. Honey:...
Warmer temperatures are here. and maybe for you, that means giving your home a fresh start. Torrie Smith is here from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service with a few tips on some spring cleaning. Watch as we sit down with her to learn all...
First of all, let me preface all of this to say that the guy that holds the giant potato sign in the Hog Pen beyond the outfield at Baum-Walker Stadium during Razorback baseball games is my brother. Not my “brother-from-another-mother,” or “brother in Razorback Fandom,” or anything like that. He’s...
Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack. Thursday, a non-profit is hosting an incredible evening of good food, vision & hope shared with good friends. It’s called “Eat Build Love” and all proceeds go to Olivia’s Basket,...
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — Those who visit or live in the Ozarks and are looking for a taste of adventure can find it at Cosmic Cavern in Berryville, Arkansas. It’s one of the stops on our Daybreak on the Road tour, happening throughout May. Steve Falkowski is the Senior Tour Guide at Cosmic Cavern. He said […]
NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — Brad Lee Thomas, 46, was hiking with a group near a rock formation known as the Eye of the Needle when he fell 20 feet to his death. Brad was described as an avid hiker by his brother. "That's just Brad's his personality, he sees someone with a need, he wants to do something to help him." David Thomas said.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Hunting season for eastern gray and fox squirrels begins later this month, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Squirrel hunting season runs from May 28 to Feb. 15, 2023. The daily limit for hunting and trapping squirrels is 10 and the possession limit is 20. Hunters must have a valid permit for taking small game or be exempt.
NEWTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Saturday, May 7, a man from Springfield, Missouri died from a fall while hiking with a group on the Buffalo National River. The Newton County sheriff believes a Bentonville man leading the group could be partially to blame for the death. According to...
MONTICELLO, Ark. — Officials on Wednesday night successfully captured an alligator in Monticello, Arkansas. According to MonticelloLive, officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission captured the alligator around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 138, also known as Winchester Road. While the men worked to tie it up, the gator...
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in Hot Springs. After the conclusion of the Hot Springs World Class High School graduation, a large fight broke out, then shots were fired. Police confirmed that multiple people have been injured are have been taken to...
