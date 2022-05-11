ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

‘All Bikes Welcome’ during National Bike Month

By Jacob Smith
nwahomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is National Bike Month and if you’re looking to celebrate, Northwest...

www.nwahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
aymag.com

New Food Truck Court Open for Business in Northwest Arkansas

Food truck season has officially taken off for the summer season, and in Northwest Arkansas, food trucks can be found parked from Bentonville to Fayetteville and towns in between. While food truck courts are not a new concept for any city in NWA, The Boardwalk, the region’s newest food truck stop, is now up and running at 3445 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KATV

Road to Miss Arkansas 2022: Miss Greater Hot Springs Emilee Webb

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Greater Hot Springs is Emilee Webb. This is her first time to the Miss Arkansas Competition. She attends Ouachita Baptist University where she is a sophomore majoring in English and Political Science. She is a native of Poyen. At Miss Arkansas, she will do a tap dance to "Soul Man." Her social impact initiative is "Foster the Future."
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: Underground Eureka Walking Tour

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ar. – If you ever visit downtown Eureka Springs, you’ll probably do a lot of walking. But what’s underneath those streets might surprise you. OzarksFirst recently went on the Underground Eureka Walking Tour. Head tour guide David Riordan showed a crew around. “There are three-quarters of a million tourists who come to Eureka […]
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
nwahomepage.com

Things To Do in Bella Vista!

As we impatiently wait for spring to arrive, we thought we’d spend our time exploring just. how many things there are to do in Bella Vista. Fun fact, it is one of the most. outdoor-oriented towns in NWA. With over 150 miles of mountain biking and multi-use trails, 7 recreation lakes, 6 golf courses, disc golf, pickleball courts, and much more, it is.
BELLA VISTA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Northwest Arkansas#Vehicles
aymag.com

Top Weekend Events in Arkansas: May 12-15

There are always great things to do in the Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Listen to Heather Baker’s Weekend Plans every Friday morning on 103.7 the Buzz. Thursday, May 12. What: Stranger Things L80’s Night.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Girls on the Run with the Spark Foundation

Fueled by connection and sparked by confidence, the Spark Foundation and Girls on the Run are teaming up for a Spring 5K. Watch as we sit down with Olivia Holt and Carey Ashworth to learn how you can get involved with the upcoming race.
OLIVIA HOLT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
5NEWS

More therapy dogs needed for XNA Runway Rovers program

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) Runway Rovers program started in 2017 but took a break during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Now it's back and looking for more volunteers to share their furry friends with passengers. Let's meet the dogs on duty!. Honey:...
ROGERS, AR
nwahomepage.com

Do it yourself spring cleaning tips

Warmer temperatures are here. and maybe for you, that means giving your home a fresh start. Torrie Smith is here from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service with a few tips on some spring cleaning. Watch as we sit down with her to learn all...
AGRICULTURE
99.5 WKDQ

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Shameless food and crawfish boil

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack. Thursday, a non-profit is hosting an incredible evening of good food, vision & hope shared with good friends. It’s called “Eat Build Love” and all proceeds go to Olivia’s Basket,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: Cosmic Cavern in Berryville, Arkansas

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — Those who visit or live in the Ozarks and are looking for a taste of adventure can find it at Cosmic Cavern in Berryville, Arkansas. It’s one of the stops on our Daybreak on the Road tour, happening throughout May. Steve Falkowski is the Senior Tour Guide at Cosmic Cavern. He said […]
BERRYVILLE, AR
KHBS

Missouri man dies during Buffalo River hike

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — Brad Lee Thomas, 46, was hiking with a group near a rock formation known as the Eye of the Needle when he fell 20 feet to his death. Brad was described as an avid hiker by his brother. "That's just Brad's his personality, he sees someone with a need, he wants to do something to help him." David Thomas said.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Brewgrass Festival returns

The Arkansas Brewgrass Festival is back celebrating its fifth year this weekend in Fayetteville. Watch as we sit down with Evan McDonald to learn all about the event.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Squirrel hunting season opens May 28 in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Hunting season for eastern gray and fox squirrels begins later this month, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Squirrel hunting season runs from May 28 to Feb. 15, 2023. The daily limit for hunting and trapping squirrels is 10 and the possession limit is 20. Hunters must have a valid permit for taking small game or be exempt.
MISSOURI STATE
THV11

Officials capture big alligator in small Arkansas town

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Officials on Wednesday night successfully captured an alligator in Monticello, Arkansas. According to MonticelloLive, officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission captured the alligator around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 138, also known as Winchester Road. While the men worked to tie it up, the gator...
MONTICELLO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy