El PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital following a crash Tuesday evening. According to fire dispatch, the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. near McCombs St. and Salem Dr. Fire dispatch said the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. No other information has been provided.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO