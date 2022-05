As we get closer to the official NFL schedule release, more key games are being announced. On Wednesday, the NFL revealed that the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game will be played on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Lambeau Field with a kick-off time of 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. Both teams have a lot of rich history as the Cowboys have won five Super Bowls and the Packers have won 13 NFL titles (four Super Bowls and nine NFL championships).

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO