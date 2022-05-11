Motorcycle Rider Dies, Truck Driver Arrested In Springfield Crash

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the motorcycle rider who died Tuesday in a crash at West Bypass and Grand. Steven Janssen, 20, from Illinois died when a pickup turned in front of him. The driver of the truck was arrested for DWI.
On May 5 at 5:43 a.m. officers with the West Plains Police Department were dispatched for a hit and run traffic crash. The caller advised a bicyclist had been struck by a red car on U.S. Highway 63 near Elmore Drive in West Plains, MO. The officers that arrived in...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash Tuesday evening in west Springfield. Steven J. Janssen, 20, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died in the crash in the area of West Bypass and Grand. Investigators say Janssen’s Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound in the outside lane...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly 2-vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Tuesday, May 10. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Highway 51, approximately 5 miles south of Patton. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 85-year-old Joe K. Miinch, of Sedgewickville, crashed...
Highway 17, MO. – A man from Fulton, AR has been injured in an afternoon crash yesterday, 15 miles south of West Plains. Jeffery Summerhill, 49, was traveling Southbound in a 2021 Jeep Rubicon, when at roughly 2:45 PM, he crashed. The crash reportedly occurred when Summerhill left the roadway, struck an embankment, went airborne, and overturned when it impacted the ground again.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Springfield plastic surgeon has been charged with assault after police said they had assaulted their Uber driver. According to a probable cause statement, Bharat Shah, 56, had called police reporting that their Uber driver was refusing to stop and was hitting him. “He also stated to dispatch that he was going to […]
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a man wanted for a carjacking last month has been arrested in Iowa. The suspect stole a blue 2011 Chevy Impala on April 30 from the Kum & Go near Republic and Glenstone.
Troopers report the arrest of a Liberty man early this morning in Clay County on multiple felonies and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 36-year-old Michael A. Thomas around 1:07 this morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, felony tampering with a motor vehicle, and felony fleeing.
NEAR MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash killing a woman from Crane, Mo. Earnestine Smith, 77, died in the crash Tuesday afternoon on Route T near Marionville. Investigators say Smith’s Ford Focus struck a stopped vehicle, hit a utility pole, and overturned. She...
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in a crash in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Zachary Kitchen, 35, of Gerald, was driving on Route H, at Crestwood Avenue, when he ran off the side of the road and overturned. Kitchen had to be extricated from his...
(Jefferson County) An 18-year-old male from Festus was killed in a car accident off of northbound US-61 in Jefferson County early Wednesday morning. Highway patrol says Egan Hammon was driving a 2003 Chevy Tracker when he crossed the center line and began sliding and rotating in a counter clockwise manner. Hammon traveled off the left side of the road, down a small embankment, and went airborne over a private driveway and struck a wooden fence post. After impacting the ground with its right front-end, the vehicle overturned, ejecting Hammon in the process. Hammon was pronounced dead by Joachim Plattin Ambulance personnel shortly after midnight Wednesday morning.
AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora Police Department has confirmed a plane went down near the Aurora Airport at about 10:47 am on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The pilot was the only person on board the plane, according to the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District’s Facebook page. The Aurora Fire Department says he was life-flighted to […]
OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider was transported to an Overland Park hospital with serious injuries after a crash off K-10 highway Wednesday afternoon in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday as a motorcycle that was headed west on K-10 was taking the...
Springfield Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed Tuesday evening on West Bypass. Police say 20 year old Steven Janssen of Edwardsville, Illinois, was making a turn on to Grand Street when his bike was struck by a pickup truck driven by 45 year old Daniel Butts of Springfield, which crossed over into his lane.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 5 p.m. reports of a crash at 7th and Maiden Lane alerted Joplin Dispatch. On scene Cpl Brett Davis tells us three vehicles were involved and one ended on its side. GOOGLE MAP LOCATION OF CRASH. USE FINGERS TO ZOOM OR PAN THE AREA. Partial lane closures in north and south lanes of Maiden Lane...
(KTTS News) — It’s life in prison plus 26 years for a former Springfield gym owner who murdered his neighbor in 2020. Springfield Police say Pavel Samsinak beat 66-year-old Alice Hale to death, then burned her home on West Lombard. Witnesses spotted him watching the home burn. Police...
(KTTS News) — A Springfield plastic surgeon is charged with attacking his Uber driver. Dr. Bharat Shah is charged with third-degree assault for choking his driver – who was deaf. Shah told dispatchers that his Uber driver wouldn’t stop and that he was going to kill the driver....
WEBB CITY, Mo. – Authorities locate suspects after a burglary in Webb City, leading to a standoff that impacted pickup times at a nearby school. The incident started this morning around 7:38 am. Webb City Police Officers responded to the 1600 block of South Oronogo for a reported burglary in progress.
