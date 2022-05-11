Motorcycle Rider Dies, Truck Driver Arrested In Springfield Crash

(Jefferson County) An 18-year-old male from Festus was killed in a car accident off of northbound US-61 in Jefferson County early Wednesday morning. Highway patrol says Egan Hammon was driving a 2003 Chevy Tracker when he crossed the center line and began sliding and rotating in a counter clockwise manner. Hammon traveled off the left side of the road, down a small embankment, and went airborne over a private driveway and struck a wooden fence post. After impacting the ground with its right front-end, the vehicle overturned, ejecting Hammon in the process. Hammon was pronounced dead by Joachim Plattin Ambulance personnel shortly after midnight Wednesday morning.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO