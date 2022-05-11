Rhyne Howard drops 16 points in WNBA debut

Liz Martino is transferring from the Rutgers women’s basketball program, news breaking on Thursday that the guard is headed to Jackson State.
A sophomore, Martino left the team midseason. In 15 games, she averaged nine minutes played and 2.2 points per game.
She came to Rutgers from Riverdale Baptist (Lanham, M.D.) where she was a three-star recruit and a top 75 player in the nation.
Rutgers had a difficult 2021-22 season under interim head coach Timothy Eatman, finishing the season 11-20. They did win their opening-round game of the Big Ten Tournament against Penn State before losing to Indiana in the second round.
RelatedDe'Andre...
Comments / 0