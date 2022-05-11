ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Rhyne Howard drops 16 points in WNBA debut

By Nation of Blue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Kentucky star Rhyne Howard scored 16 points, grabbed 3 rebounds and dished out 4 assists in...

