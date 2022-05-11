ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Boeing says supply chain disruptions hit 737 MAX production

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

SEATTLE, May 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday supply chain disruptions slowed production and deliveries of its 737 MAX cash cow narrowbody, but does not see its overall plan for the year being disrupted.

The U.S. planemaker also said China was close to clearing the 737 MAX to return to service, but progress with regulators and customers was delayed by stringent COVID protocols, not broader trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Balkan companies see 'near-shoring' opportunity with global supply woes

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - As supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China hit Western European markets, Balkan companies are hoping to benefit from their close proximity and low labour costs. Some businesses at a Sarajevo business forum devoted to “near-shoring” - partnerships closer...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Industry
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Industry
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Business
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Taiwan considers alternatives after U.S. informs of howitzer delay

TAIPEI, May 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday it was considering alternative weapons options after the United States informed it that the delivery of an artillery system would be delayed due to a "crowded" production line. Washington last year approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 737 Max#Beijing#Boeing Co#Covid
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
POLITICO

U.S. turns the screws on Solomon Islands to counter China

Hi, China Watchers. This week we track U.S. efforts to reverse China’s Pacific islands diplomatic advance, quiz the president of Radio Free Asia on its China programming and kick the tires on President Xi Jinping’s enigmatic “Global Security Initiative.” We’ll also examine Chinese censorship of Shanghai’s “zero-Covid” lockdown and present a first-person account of the rocky road to making it big in Chinese vegetables. Got a book to recommend? Tell me about it at pkine@politico.com.
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Chinese Tech Firms Quietly Moving Business From Russia

While China has said it would sit out sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, many of the country's tech firms have begun backing away from doing business in Russia. That’s according to a Friday (May 6) report by the Wall Street Journal, which said the Chinese government has...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

431K+
Followers
327K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy