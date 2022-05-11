Boeing says supply chain disruptions hit 737 MAX production

SEATTLE, May 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday supply chain disruptions slowed production and deliveries of its 737 MAX cash cow narrowbody, but does not see its overall plan for the year being disrupted.

The U.S. planemaker also said China was close to clearing the 737 MAX to return to service, but progress with regulators and customers was delayed by stringent COVID protocols, not broader trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.