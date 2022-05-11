ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo soaks up the sun with Georgina Rodriguez as he makes the most of Manchester United giving their players time off by heading on a family getaway in the wake of his baby son's tragic death

By Jack Bezants for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has made the most of Manchester United's players being handed some time off by jetting away on holiday with Georgina Rodriguez.

He captioned the snap with a love heart emoji but didn't reveal the location.

Ronaldo and his partner Rodriguez recently announced the passing of their baby boy during childbirth. They announced last October that they were expecting twins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rXR0R_0faNbW4M00
Cristiano Ronaldo has headed off on holiday with Georgina Rodriguez with Manchester United giving players some time off after their 4-0 defeat against Brighton 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLWVr_0faNbW4M00
The Brighton loss means Ronaldo and United cannot qualify for next year's Champions League

'It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,' the statement last month said. 'It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

'We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.'

Ronaldo missed United's next game against fierce rivals Liverpool but returned to the team for the following match against Arsenal.

During the Liverpool match, the home fans at Anfield applauded in the seventh minute - Ronaldo's shirt number - and sang their anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in tribute.

'One world… One sport… One global family,' Ronaldo said in response on his Instagram account.

'Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11s3Mg_0faNbW4M00
United's next Premier League game isn't until May 22, away against Crystal Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af7yy_0faNbW4M00
Jadon Sancho has headed to Paris, where he met up with Roma striker Tammy Abraham

United were thrashed 4-0 by Brighton in their most recent Premier League match on Saturday evening. The loss eradicated any chance United have of reaching the Champions League for next season.

Ronaldo's team-mate Jadon Sancho has travelled to France and shared a picture with the Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

United's final league match of the season isn't until May 22, away to Crystal Palace, but the players are due back in for training on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Man Utd ‘set to pay Pau Torres £51m release clause’, Wan Bissaka Atletico Madrid transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘to STAY’

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly weighing up a bid for highly-rated Villarreal defender Pau Torres to strengthen their defence. The Spain international has a release clause of £51m, making him an appealing option for the Red Devils and competitors Chelsea. Meanwhile, flop Wan Bissaka could reportedly earn himself a surprise...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo sent Manchester United's Under-18 side an inspiring video message before their FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest as he spurred on Alejandro Garnacho and Co to glory

Manchester United's Under-18s were spurred on to their FA Youth Cup triumph by a stirring video message from Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The young Red Devils clinched the trophy thanks to a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in front of a record-breaking crowd of 67,000 spectators at Old Trafford, with Rhys Bennett and Alejandro Garnacho firing them to victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Fans Think Mohamed Salah Refuses To Pass To Luis Diaz

Mohamed Salah has been accused of not passing to a teammate, not the first time, with fans convinced a compilation of the star and Luis Diaz proves it. Salah has been incredible for Liverpool, since joining from Roma in 2017, scoring 155 times in 150 games in all competitions and becoming one of the best players in the world, number one if you ask some.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Tammy Abraham
The Independent

‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Liverpool#Arsenal
The US Sun

Erling Haaland could have £128m release clause in Man City contract as Real Madrid ‘refused transfer over agent demands’

ERLING HAALAND could have a £128million release clause inserted into his Manchester City contract. The Cityzens are set to have the star spearheading their attack next season. Borussia Dortmund goal machine Haaland was announced as City player yesterday. That is after reports claimed that the 21-year-old travelled to Belgium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Watch Man Utd wonderkid Garnacho emulate Cristiano Ronaldo with ‘Siu’ celebration after dodgy pen in Youth Cup final win

ALEJANDRO GARNACHO celebrated exactly like the star he intends to be. Twice there was the 'Siu' celebration, the goalscoring jump of joy that is the trademark of one Cristiano Ronaldo. The 17-year-old prodigy delivered the first rendition with the same style that marked the 77th-minute penalty that helped Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'will scour the free transfer market to aid Erik ten Hag's Red Devils rebuild as they do NOT have a huge budget to back the Dutchman'... meaning the likes of Paulo Dybala and Ousmane Dembele could be targeted

Manchester United will reportedly be scouring the free transfer market this summer to aid Erik ten Hag's Red Devils rebuild. According to The Sun, United don't have a huge budget to back the incoming Dutchman this summer and that has prompted them to assess which players are soon out of contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX Sports

Inter Milan takes on Juventus in Italian Cup final

MILAN (AP) — For Inter Milan, Wednesday’s Italian Cup final could be the first of two trophies. Inter plays Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and then has two league matches in Serie A, where it is locked in an intriguing title fight with city rival AC Milan.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'I don't understand where he's coming from... if anything, I'm not sure Mikel Arteta had his best night': Jamie Redknapp BAFFLED by Arsenal boss' gripes at decisions to award Tottenham a penalty and send Rob Holding off

Jamie Redknapp has insisted that Mikel Arteta has no right to moan about the decisions against Arsenal in their defeat by Tottenham, with the pundit waving away his complaints and claiming he should have been quicker with his decisions. The top four race in the Premier League took another dramatic...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Helen Skelton looks in good spirits in first public appearance since it was revealed her estranged rugby star husband is dating his team president's daughter

Helen Skelton cut a chic figure as she stepped out to the Sports Industry Awards at Evolution London. The Countryfile presenter, 38, was seen publicly for the first time since announcing last month that she'd split from her rugby player partner Richie Myler after eight years of marriage. He is now dating the daughter of his rugby team's president.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: BBC Sports Personality of the Year is likely to move to midweek for the first time in 40 years to avoid clashing with the World Cup final – with host Gary Lineker and the England squad still hoping to be in Qatar when the prize is awarded!

The BBC are set to move Sports Personality of the Year from Sunday to midweek for the first time in 40 years to avoid a clash with the World Cup final. The annual awards show has been held on a Sunday evening in December every year since 1982. But the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

357K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy