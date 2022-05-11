Ex-Man Utd star Phil Neville’s son Harvey, 19, makes debut for David Beckham’s MLS side Inter Miami in big cup win

HARVEY NEVILLE made his Inter Miami debut in their US Open Cup win over South Georgia Tormenta.

The 19-year-old, son of ex-Manchester United and England defender Phil, now his boss in America, came on as an 84th-minute substitute to replace ex-Newcastle star DeAndre Yedlin.

Teenage defender Harvey Neville has joined his dad Phil Neville at MLS side Inter Miami Credit: Getty

Inter Miami's 3-1 victory puts the club into the last-16.

Right-back Harvey was named in the MLS outfit's first team matchday squad for the first time in his career.

Phil's wife Julie posted pics of her son coming off the bench with the caption: "Proud mom moment watching @harvey.neville making his debut for Inter Miami."

Her post was liked by Chelsea legend and Phil's former England team-mate John Terry.

Harvey has been a member of Inter Miami's reserve team since 2021.

He started in the youth ranks at Manchester United before continuing his development with spells at Manchester City and Valencia.

Harvey, who can also play in midfield, then rejoined United's youth system when he turned 16 in 2018.

He signed his first pro deal at Old Trafford before the family moved to America.

Inter Miami's highest paid player is ex-Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 34, and he returned from injury to start against Tormenta.

The Florida-based outfit are owned by Phil's Class of 92, former United and ex-England team-mate David Beckham.