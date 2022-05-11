ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd star Jesse Lingard ‘prices himself out of Newcastle transfer over wage demands and is set to join club abroad’

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

JESSE LINGARD has priced himself out of a move to Newcastle, according to reports.

The Manchester United star is set to leave Old Trafford upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

Jesse Lingard is set to leave Manchester United Credit: Getty

The 29-year-old has been left frustrated by his lack of game time, having impressed on loan at West Ham during the second half of last season.

Newcastle pushed hard to sign him on loan in January, only to be scared off by United's £16million loan fee demand.

The Toon have subsequently been touted as a logical potential free agent destination for Lingard.

But according to the Telegraph, he has scared them off with his financial demands.

They claim that Lingard wants in excess of £150,000-a-week at his next club.

This salary will be in addition to a huge signing on fee, which is commonplace in high profile free transfers.

Newcastle aren't exactly strapped for cash, following their takeover earlier in the season.

But club chiefs feel that following Lingard's salary demands would break their wage structure, with Bruno Guimaraes currently their highest paid player on £120,000-a-week.

The Toon want to prioritise signing young players this summer, and will pursue a winger.

Lingard could move abroad, with "several" Serie A clubs keen on securing his signature.

Although West Ham may try and bring him back to London Stadium, where he remains popular after last season's successful spell.

Things appear to be ending on a sour note at Man United, after Lingard's brother called interim boss Ralf Rangnick "classless" for not giving his sibling an Old Trafford send off.

The German subsequently hit back, with Gary Neville also rubbishing the quibble.

